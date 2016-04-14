Pico Digital to Showcase CONDOR System, New CATV and Broadcast Solutions, and X-Digital Radio Platform at 2016 NAB Show

SAN DIEGO, Calif. -- April 7, 2016 -- Pico Digital, a worldwide leader in providing comprehensive multimedia delivery solutions to customers in the broadband, satellite, cable, and broadcast markets, today announced that the company will be exhibiting a variety of solutions at the 2016 NAB Show -- taking place April 18-21 at the Las Vegas Convention Center -- designed to help its customers deliver a better experience for their viewers and listeners. Pico Digital's CONDOR end-to-end headend broadcast cable TV system will be on display, as well as several new products designed to give CATV and broadcast customers more options for streaming, encoding/decoding, and routing video signals. The company will also be highlighting upgrades to its mini cable modem termination system (miniCMTS) and X-Digital radio platform.

In booth SU5924 at the 2016 NAB Show -- the world's largest electronic media show covering the creation, management, and delivery of content across all platforms -- cable operators will see how they can give their subscribers a higher-quality, more convenient viewing experience with Pico Digital's CONDOR system. CONDOR delivers the improved video and audio quality provided by digital TV technology and an easy-to-use, customizable electronic program guide (EPG) for easy content navigation. The EPG shows viewers what's on TV and allows them to bring up detailed information about programs of interest while providing operators with the opportunity to generate advertising revenue. Subscribers can record their favorite programming using the set-top box's personal video recorder (PVR) and easily access recorded content via a library screen.

New products on display will include the low-cost PD100 MPEG-2 or H.264 single-channel encoder, three advanced multiplexers, and two 1-RU edge QAMs. Highlighted multiplexers will consist of the PDATSC-IP for the insertion of local off-air ATSC programming into digital cable or IP headend systems; the PDASI-IP with eight ASI inputs; and the PDMUX for up to 512 IP (SPTS/MPTS) inputs over UDP. Featured edge QAMs will include the IPQC24 for the conversion of IP video signals into 24 QAM channels and the IPQC24-IP for the addition of 24 IP output streams.

For the cost-effective delivery of high-speed data services, Pico Digital will be highlighting its miniCMTS200a, which has been upgraded with new features and improved performance. The miniCMTS200a supports up to 400 DOCSIS 2.0 modems, or 250 DOCSIS 3.0 plus 150 DOCSIS 2.0 modems. With 16 downstream bonded channels for up to 800-Mbps downstream and four upstream channels offering 120-Mbps upstream data delivery, the unit easily copes with today's demand for over-the-top (OTT) video services or managed IPTV services.

Pico Digital's powerful X-Digital radio distribution platform helps small and large radio networks deliver, schedule, and play out live and prerecorded audio via satellite or the Internet to radio stations throughout the world for AM/FM and or streaming broadcast. At the 2016 NAB Show, the company will highlight the platform's updated XDS encoders and XDS-PRO receiver. The units feature new codecs that dramatically improve audio quality, deliver more reliable high-quality and low-bitrate audio distribution for Internet streaming, and provide improved psychoacoustic models, all while using less satellite space segment to save on OPEX. The XDS-PRO receivers can now tune to a low-bitrate 100-KHz carrier. The NAB Show will also see the debut of Pico Digital's XDS-AMR quad tuner receiver, which combines four AM, FM, and HD tuners in a single unit with solid-state storage up to 128 GB and the ability to monitor AM/FM/HD broadcasts and perform off-air verification of commercials. The XDS-AMR can also record, encode, store, and send tuned audio by IP streaming or FTP to multiple cloud locations.

