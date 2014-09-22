Pico Digital Introduces New miniCMTS Designed for Smaller Private Cable Networks

Cost-Effective Solution Combines High-Speed Data Delivery of 800 Mbps Downstream and 120 Mbps Upstream With Support for 400 DOCSIS Cable Modems

SAN DIEGO, Calif. -- Sept. 22, 2014 -- Pico Digital, a worldwide leader in providing comprehensive multi-media delivery solutions to customers in the broadband, satellite, cable, and broadcast markets, today introduced a new mini cable modem termination system (miniCMTS) optimized for multi-family residential applications, private networks, and small cable providers. Sporting a rich feature set at a low price point, the miniCMTS200a combines high-speed data delivery with support for 400 DOCSIS cable modems and an intuitive Web interface.

Part of Pico Digital's all-digital CONDOR solution, the low-cost miniCMTS200a supports up to 400 DOCSIS 2.0 modems, or 250 DOCSIS 3.0 plus 150 DOCSIS 2.0 modems. The unit offers 16 downstream bonded channels for up to 800-Mbps downstream and four upstream channels offering 120-Mbps upstream data delivery, while its extensive Web interface allows for simple configuration, management, and debugging.

The miniCMTS200a allows high-speed data services to be provided cost-effectively to commercial residential properties and academic and medical facilities, as well as the hospitality industry. The unit's high bandwidth easily copes with today's demand for over-the-top video services or managed IPTV services.

"Our miniCMTS200a is ideal for MDUs, private networks, and anyone with a small cable network looking to introduce broadband or triple-play services to their customers," said Andrew Isherwood, CTO of Pico Digital. "Previously, these applications had a choice of purchasing very expensive boxes which support thousands of modems or buying low-cost, low-bandwidth refurbished units. The miniCMTS200a offers a better solution, providing smaller networks with the functionality and bandwidth they need without paying for additional modem support."

More information about Pico Digital's miniCMTS200a is available at www.picodigital.com.

# # #

About Pico Digital

Pico Digital is an international telecommunications technology company serving radio and television broadcasters, content providers, hospitality, and commercial markets in more than 30 countries. Headquartered in San Diego, California, the company is privately held and dedicated to developing best-in-class communication products, systems, and services. Pico Digital products are designed and manufactured in San Diego, California. Additional information about Pico Digital Inc. is available at www.picodigital.com.

Link to product datasheets:

http://picodigital.com/_docs/_data_sheet/miniCMTS200a.pdf

Link to product photo:

http://www.redpinesgroup.com/PicoDigital/miniCMTS200a.png