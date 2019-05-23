Phil Kubel Named as Director of Hollywood Professional Association

The Hollywood Professional Association, the trade association serving the community of individuals and businesses who provide creative and technical expertise, support, tools and infrastructure for professional content creation, distribution and archive, announced today that industry veteran Phil Kubel has joined as the organization’s director.

Kubel will be the Burbank-based presence of the HPA management team, managing the organization’s day-to-day business as well as supporting strategic planning, membership development, and program development.

“Phil’s extensive and direct experience creating and managing a broad range of content for an array of outlets, combined with his innovative and entrepreneurial spirit, make him the perfect person to help us grow. The HPA is a fast-paced environment,” says Executive Director Barbara Lange, “and he will help us set the pace. We’re thrilled to have him on the team.”

After his graduation from USC, Kubel worked in a number of production-related positions. In 2003 he became one of the founding members of HRTV, a national television network that featured equestrian and horse racing content. Kubel was instrumental in the design, engineering and production build of the studios and broadcast facility at Santa Anita Park in Arcadia, CA. He went on to oversee day-to-day operations of all digital media, production and technology initiatives at HRTV including creating the subscription based HRTV.com which quickly became the leading industry platform. In addition to Kubel’s technical portfolio, he served as vice president of post production for HRTV and was the creative force behind the critically acclaimed documentary series "Inside Information" which earned 10 Emmy wins and 2 Eclipse awards within 3 years.

In 2015, Kubel was appointed vice president and executive producer for a new digital media initiative for The Stronach Group. Under Stronach Digital, Phil oversaw the launch of XBTV, which is now an industry-leading multi-media horse racing product available providing insight and analysis for wagering customers.

“It’s an exciting time to be joining HPA,” notes Kubel. “We have a rare opportunity to use our accumulated knowledge and relationships to support industry growth by connecting the players and leading the conversation. I look forward to continuing the vision of HPA and developing it as a world class resource for production professionals.”

“As HPA continues its evolution of events and community outreach, we are thrilled to have Phil join our team and build close relationships with our LA-based audience. As our industry continues to rapidly evolve, the HPA has been keenly focused on remaining aligned with these changes and maintaining a very close relationship with our community. As our events and reach have taken root and grown, the time is at hand for our next steps. At this exciting new phase of the HPA, in events, membership, and community engagement, we look forward to seeing the new perspective and ideas he will bring to the organization,” said Seth Hallen, HPA President.

Kubel will be based in the HPA office in Burbank, reporting to Lange.