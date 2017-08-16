PHABRIX-Nevion Interop Demos at IBC2017 Highlight Flexible Hybrid IP/SDI Media Delivery With Powerful Quality Control

BERKSHIRE, U.K. -- 16 August 2017 -- Test and measurement specialist PHABRIX is partnering with Nevion, provider of virtualised media production solutions, at IBC2017 to highlight the interoperability of the companies' SMPTE ST 2110- and SMPTE ST 2022-6-compatible IP solutions. With the support of the Alliance for IP Media Solutions (AIMS), ST 2110 and ST 2022-6 are becoming the de facto standards for IP transport of media.



Demonstrations at the PHABRIX (10.B12) and Nevion (1.B71) stands will combine PHABRIX's Qx IP hybrid IP/SDI signal generator, analyser, and monitoring solution with Nevion's media transport solutions, which include the VideoIPath management orchestration software, Virtuoso software-defined media node platform, and the Ventura gateway/transport system. These integrations will highlight ultra-flexible, hybrid IP/SDI media delivery with powerful quality control capabilities that avoid issues, such as packet congestion, that can impact broadcast quality of service.



"Standards-based interoperability across broadcast products will be critical as the market continues its adoption of IP video infrastructures," said Neil Sharpe, head of marketing at PHABRIX. "At the same time, there's a need for quality control systems capable of rapid diagnosis of common issues, and also for tools for preventative stress testing of video networks as they evolve with new equipment. We're excited to demonstrate such capabilities in partnership with Nevion."



"IP infrastructure promises broadcasters greater choice in the equipment they use, simpler integration, and faster, more economical system deployment," said Johnny Dolvik, chief product and development officer for Nevion. "SMPTE's new standards for IP transport are making these benefits a reality. We look forward to showing how, thanks to these standards, our products interoperate smoothly with PHABRIX's Qx system, which adds to Nevion's own monitoring capabilities to provide a reliable IP-based transport solution with full quality control."



PHABRIX's Qx range offers IP, 4K/UHD, and high dynamic range (HDR)/wide colour gamut (WCG) generation, analysis, and video/audio monitoring. It provides fast access to all the advanced, hybrid IP/SDI test and measurement instruments required for transitioning to the next generation of video formats. The new high-performance IP toolset for ST 2110 and ST 2022-6 includes packet interval timing (PIT) analysis for rapid diagnosis of packet congestion and jitter. Qx also offers PIT logging for longer-term network monitoring, as well as a packet profile generator for stress testing video networks to ensure robust operation.



Nevion's VideoIPath software provides the means to control and monitor equipment and media flows both in WAN-based media software-defined networks (SDN), such as those used for contribution, and LANs used in the facilities. Nevion's Virtuoso provides media transport and processing functions, including IP encapsulation (SMPTE 2022-6, TR-04, SMPTE 2110), compression (JPEG200, TICO, H.264), monitoring and protection. It has been adopted by many broadcasters and service providers, both for production and distribution applications. Nevion's Ventura media node is used in some of the world's largest contribution networks to transport signals reliably over IP.



More information about PHABRIX products is available at www.phabrix.com, and information about Nevion is available at www.nevion.com.



About Nevion

As the architect of virtualized media production, Nevion provides network and broadcast infrastructure to broadcasters, telecommunication service providers, government agencies and other industries. A pioneer in media transport, Nevion enables the transport and management of professional-quality video, audio and data - in real time, reliably and securely - from the camera to the home. From content production to distribution, Nevion solutions are used to power major sporting and live events across the globe. Some of the world's largest media groups and telecom service providers use Nevion technology, including AT&T, NBC Universal, Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc., NASA, Arqiva, BBC, CCTV, EBU, BT, TDF and Telefonica.

About PHABRIX

PHABRIX is a world leader in broadcast test and measurement, with a full range of portable and rackmount systems for rapid fault diagnosis, compliance monitoring, and product development. Technology strengths include IP video stream generation and analysis, advanced HDR/WCG visualization, and ultra-responsive physical layer analysis. The product portfolio includes the top-of-the range Qx 12G for hybrid IP, 4K/UHD, and HDR/WCG signal generation, analysis, and video/audio monitoring. The advanced, rackmount Rx range provides fast intermittent fault diagnosis in 3G/HD-SDI environments, using video capture and remote access. For applications demanding ultra-portable instruments, the company also offers the award-winning Sx range.



