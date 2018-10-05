PHABRIX Highlights SMPTE ST 2110 IP Interoperability and more at NAB Show New York 2018

PHABRIX, a worldwide leader in test and measurement solutions, will demonstrate its ST 2110 IP capabilities together with the latest HDR and 4K/UHD ready solutions at NAB Show New York 2018, from October 17-18, 2018. PHABRIX will join its authorized distributor AVBB on Booth N751.

Hybrid IP/SDI generation, analysis and monitoring for SMPTE 2110/2022-6 workflows

Now with SMPTE 2110 (-10, -20, -30 and -40) with PTP and ST 2022-6 support, PHABRIX’s flagship Qx Rasterizer Series and portable Sx TAG offer an unbeatable solution for next-generation hybrid IP/SDI environments. The Qx Series now offers new stream and network analysis tools include a Packet Profile Generator (PPG), offering an advanced toolset for stress testing video networks, and Packet Interval Timing (PIT) analysis for rapid diagnosis of issues such as packet congestion.

Advanced SDI interface stress testing

The Qx Series’ new SDI-STRESS option provides an advanced toolset for SDI interface stress testing which, together with its fast, automated 12G-SDI physical layer analysis employing RTE™ (Real-Time Eye) technology, provides a world-class solution to SMPTE compliance verification of 12G/6G/3G/HD-SDI interfaces in single, dual and quad link configurations with up to 12G payloads. The toolset includes SDI jitter insertion (10Hz to 10MHz, 0.01UI to 16UI), eye amplitude adjustment (+/-10%), pre-emphasis, signal invert and mute features operating with either the video pattern generator with pathological overlay as source or a new PRBS Signal Generator (PRBS7, 9, 15, 23, 31), coupled to a new BERT Analyser tool. In addition, a new Pathological EQ/PLL condition detector with real time trigger over GPI out is provided.

Fully flexible user interface

A key feature of the Qx is its innovative, fully configurable user interface, allowing users to adapt the display for their preferred working practice. It can also be controlled remotely, offering analysis, monitoring and automated testing from any location. The instrument employs VNC technology to deliver up to 16 simultaneous scalable instrument windows remotely with network access to event logs, screenshots and user presets.

Enhanced HDR Toolset

Adding to its already comprehensive PQ HDR toolset, the Qx Series also now offers support for Hybrid Log-Gamma (HLG), S-Log3 and SR Live, enhancing the visualization and analysis of 4K/UHD and HD content.

AV Delay Generation & Analysis

Also on show at NAB New York, PHABRIX’s renowned handheld instrument, the Sx Series, now offers a brand new Audio/Video Delay option, which combines a programmable AV test signal generator with an automatic AV delay analyzer, providing the ability to track audio to video timing within a signal chain.

“PHABRIX’s future-proofed test and measurement solutions are designed to support users at every stage of the transition to IP, UHD and HDR,” said Phillip Adams, Managing Director, PHABRIX. “We’re committed to providing a full suite of products that support all necessary interfaces, as today’s technology evolves, and look forward to showcasing them on the AVBB stand at NAB Show New York.”

