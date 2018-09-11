PHABRIX to Participate in IP Showcase at IBC2018

PHABRIX today announced that it will be participating in the IP Showcase at IBC2018. A worldwide leader in test and measurement solutions, PHABRIX will be demonstrating SMPTE ST 2110 support on its handheld Sx and top of the range Qx Series.

The IP Showcase has been a feature at major industry trade shows since IBC2016 and has been instrumental in helping the industry to galvanize behind the standards-based approach to IP. The event is hosted by major technical and standards organizations within the broadcast industry — Audio Engineering Society (AES), Alliance for IP Media Solutions (AIMS), Advanced Media Workflow Association (AMWA), European Broadcasting Union (EBU), Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers (SMPTE), and Video Services Forum (VSF).

Industry-leading vendors and broadcasters will gather at the IP Showcase at IBC2018 to provide instructional and case-study presentations and an array of IP-based product demonstrations highlighting the benefits of, and momentum behind, the broadcast industry’s move to standards-based IP infrastructure for real-time professional media applications. The IP Showcase will feature equipment displays and product demonstrations that emphasize everything industry vendors have achieved in support of IP standards and specifications. Meanwhile, the IP Showcase Theatre will be the destination for educational presentations, a vital element as the industry progresses through the phases of IP adoption.

Phillip Adams, Managing Director, PHABRIX, said, “The IP Showcase is a fantastic way to demonstrate, to the widest possible audience, PHABRIX’s IP-ready test and measurement solutions operating in real-world applications. At the showcase, we’ll be demonstrating SMPTE ST 2110 support on both our Sx TAG handheld and Qx IP rackmount rasterizer, providing the tools broadcasters require to transition smoothly from SDI and hybrid SDI/IP operations to the fully IP-based infrastructures of the future. Our Qx IP rasterizer, designed for IP network traffic analysis and stress testing, will be demonstrating support for SMPTE 2110 (-10, -20, -30 and -40). Also on show, our popular Sx TAG handheld instrument will demonstrate decapsulation/encapsulation of SMPTE ST 2110 (-10, -20, -30, -40) streams for rapid fault finding and compliance testing in broadcast systems.”

“The transition to IP is underway, and the progress we’ve made toward standardizing IP infrastructure and operations in the media industry has only happened because so many organizations have come together and devoted time and effort to the cause,” said Michael Cronk, AIMS board chair. “The IP Showcase is a physical manifestation of that progress, and we’re thrilled to see all the companies that have embraced IP technology and chosen to put their efforts on show for IBC visitors to experience.”

The IP Showcase will take place in rooms E106 and E107 at the RAI Amsterdam during IBC2018, Sept. 14-18. More information about the IP Showcase at IBC2018 is available atwww.ipshowcase.org.

# # #