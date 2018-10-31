Czech TV selects PHABRIX’s Qx 12G Rasterizer for Test and Measurement Lab

PHABRIX, a worldwide leader in test and measurement solutions, is pleased to announce that Czech TV, the public television broadcaster in the Czech Republic, has chosen PHABRIX’s 4K UHD enabled Qx 12G test and measurement solution to verify UHDTV standards and test new 4K/UHD devices at its Prague HQ. PHABRIX’s authorized distributor, MST, supplied the system.

Martin Dostál, Head of Engineering - Post Production Technologies, Czech TV, said, “The Qx was an obvious choice for us within our 4K postproduction workflow. We investigated all potential competitive solutions but none of them were even close to the Qx, with its UHD feature set, test specifications and affordability.”

The Qx 12G signal generation, analysis and monitoring solution is designed for next generation, hybrid IP/SDI environments using 4K/UHD (12G/6G/3G-SDI) and HD-SDI plus SMPTE 2110 and 2022-6. Qx offers the fastest 12G-SDI physical layer testing, with its RTE™ (Real-Time Eye) technology instantly highlighting any SMPTE compliance issues, including eye under/overshoot. Additional physical layer tools include Jitter analysis with monitoring across five specified frequency bands, as well as UHD/HD pathological test patterns. Built-in automation control allows testing to be performed faster and more reliably.

“As demand for 4K content continues to grow, broadcasters must prepare to compete in an aggressive market,” Philip Adams, Managing Director, PHABRIX, said, “With the UHD capabilities of Qx, Czech TV has chosen a system that offers all the features required to test new equipment and verify 4K standards for the best quality broadcast.”

