PESA Provides Support in Rio at International Broadcast Center

Huntsville, Alabama – PESA, a leading designer and manufacturer of streaming solutions as well as professional audio and video distribution products, will have customer service personnel assigned to the International Broadcast Center (IBC) in Rio de Janeiro to support the setup and configuration of PESA’s Cheetah864XR digital video routing switcher for use during the Summer Games in Brazil.

The Games begin Aug. 5 and will be played in 32 venues in Rio de Janeiro, as well as five co-host cities for football matches. The Cheetah router is an integral part of the system that provides live and pre-recorded video feeds from every venue for local distribution, as well as satellite feeds to the United States. Populated with 800×800 BNC connections and 64×64 fiber connections, the router will be controlled through a Lawo VSM control and monitoring solution.

In addition to the Cheetah 864XR, a separate PESA router will be used in a mobile production truck that will be responsible for golf coverage during the Games. After the initial setup and configuration of the digital video router, PESA customer service personnel will be on hand to assist other customers, including the Korean Broadcast System (KBS) and Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC).

“Broadcasters have relied on PESA at the Summer and Winter Games for almost 30 years,” said Chris Thomas, president of PESA. “We are proud to support our customers again, this time in Rio, to help them share the competition with audiences around the world.”

Designed for 24/7 routing requirements, PESA’s Cheetah 864XR supports a full range of digital video signals and broadcast standards. Its modular architecture provides the infrastructure requirements of I/O connectivity, power, and cooling, with the flexibility to accommodate a wide range of customer needs. The Cheetah product line is available in configurations from 64×64 to 1152×1152.

About PESA

As a leading provider of audio/video (A/V) Baseband and IP connectivity products, PESA offers a wide selection of multi-path streaming products, routing switchers, matrix switchers, extenders, converters, media extenders, and signal processing gear to support government, military, industrial, commercial, medical, broadcast, and mobile truck applications. From large to small-scale A/V routing and extender products to multiple IP streaming appliances, PESA offers a diverse suite of AV products, all of which are supported by 24/7 technical support. PESA is located in Huntsville, Ala., with regional sales offices throughout North America and China. Our cost effective solutions are available around the world through our industry leading team of Channel Partners offering local support and installation. All products mentioned herein are trademarked property. Learn more about us at www.pesa.com. Follow us on Twitter: @PESA_ONLINE.