Perry A. Sook Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Nexstar Media Group to Receive MFM’s Avatar Award

Northfield, IL, March 14, 2017 - Perry A. Sook Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Nexstar Media Group Inc., will receive the Media Financial Management Association’s (MFM’s) Avatar Award, its highest honor, in recognition of his outstanding contributions to the communications industry and exemplary role in community service.

The Award will be presented to Sook at Media Finance Focus 2017, the 57th annual conference for MFM and its BCCA subsidiary, the media industry’s credit association, which will be held May 22-24 at The Hyatt Grand Cypress in Orlando Florida. In conjunction with receiving the award, Sook will deliver the opening keynote address for the conference, which is themed “Magic of Media” at 8:30 a.m. on Monday morning, May 22.

“Long before the term avatar became synonymous with digital personae on a computer screen or a blockbuster movie, MFM selected it to typify recipients of the association’s most prestigious award, who represent the embodiment of a known model or category,” said Mary M. Collins, president and CEO of MFM and BCCA. “With influence that has spanned far beyond his leadership role at Nexstar, Perry Sook is truly an avatar for what it means to operate a media enterprise in the digital world. We look forward to honoring him for his many contributions to the broadcast TV business and to hearing his vision for the industry’s next chapter, which is already unfolding among the Nexstar properties.”

Perry A. Sook has more than 36 years of professional experience in the television and radio broadcasting industries, covering all facets of the business including ownership and M&A, management, sales, on-air talent and news. He founded Nexstar in 1996 with one local television station in Scranton, PA and began building the foundation of what is today one of the world’s leading local marketing and digital content companies. Based in Irving, TX, Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ: NXST) ranks as the second largest local broadcast television operator in the United States, with 170 stations in 100 markets and generates annual revenue in excess of $2.4 billion. The company produces and distributes more than 185,000 hours of local content per year and its digital properties provide innovative digital marketing solutions and services to local and national media companies, advertisers, agencies and brands.

Sook was recently elected to serve as the Chairman of the Television Bureau of Advertising (TVB), the not-for-profit trade association of America’s local broadcast television industry. In addition to serving on the Board of TVB, he is a Board Member of the National Association of Broadcasters (NAB), the NBC Affiliate Board, and Chairman of The Ohio University Foundation Board. He was named 2009 Broadcaster of the Year by Broadcasting and Cable (B&C) and was among the honorees inducted into the 2014 B&C Hall of Fame. He was also honored as one of The Library of American Broadcasting Foundation's 2016 Giants of Broadcasting and Electronic Arts, and received The Media Institute’s 2016 American Horizon Award. In addition, he is a recipient of the NAB/BEA Harold E. Follow Memorial Scholarship and a Board Member and Trustee of The Ohio University Foundation.

First presented in 1983, previous recipients of MFM’s Avatar Award include Don Benson, CEO of Lincoln Financial Media (2015), Joshua Sapan President and CEO of Rainbow Media Holdings (2010), Kenneth Lowe, President & CEO, The E.W. Scripps Company (2008), David Kennedy, President & CEO of Susquehanna Radio (2005), Jonathan Rodgers, President & CEO of TV One (2004), former FCC Commissioner James Quello (2001), UPN Television President & CEO, Lucie Salhaney (1997), Stanley S. Hubbard, Sr., Chairman/CEO, Hubbard Broadcasting (1995), Jim Dowdle, former President & CEO of Tribune Broadcasting (1994), Turner Broadcasting Founder R.E. Ted Turner (1987) and former Cox Communications Chairman, Clifford Kirkland (1983).

About Media Finance Focus 2017

MFM-BCCA’s 57th annual conference will feature presentations from over 150 industry experts, who will provide the latest information on accounting, economic projections, valuations, M&A, taxes, human resources, regulatory, and technological developments affecting the media industry. BCCA, the media industry’s credit association, will also provide a full track of sessions designed to meet the needs of today’s credit and collections professionals. Media Finance Focus 2017 will also offer a number of formal and informal networking activities that are designed to foster idea-sharing and will host an exhibit hall featuring the latest in products and services for addressing the industry’s financial management and credit and collections requirements.

The New Media Internal Auditors (NMIA) association is co-locating its 2017 meeting with Media Finance Focus 2017, providing its members an opportunity to participate in sessions offered by both events. Media Finance Focus 2017 is also collaborating with the Media Industry Tax Group to offer a full track of tax-related topics of interest to the media industry’s tax professionals.

MFM is registered with the National Association of State Boards of Accountancy (NASBA) as a sponsor of continuing professional education on the National Registry of CPE Sponsors. Registered participants can earn 20 or more CPE credits. Additional information about Media Finance Focus 2017 and an online registration form may be found on the conference website: www.mediafinancefocus.org.

About MFM and BCCA:

Media Financial Management Association (MFM) is the premiere resource for financial professionals for media industry education, networking, and information sharing throughout the U.S. and Canada. More information about MFM is available on its Web site: http://www.mediafinance.org and via its updates on Linkedin, Facebook and Twitter. Its BCCA subsidiary serves as the media industry’s credit association. BCCA’s revenue management services encompass a variety of credit reports on national and local media advertisers, including Media Whys, a credit report for media businesses which offers a credit score based on industry-specific aging combined with trade data from Experian or D+B. More information about BCCA is available at http://www.bccacredit.com as well as its updates on Linkedin, Facebook and Twitter