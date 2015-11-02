PENMAC sets focus on LED video walls with LEDView530

The Calibre LEDView530 scaler/switcher is now available from PENMAC, live event, staging and multimedia specialists, based in Randburg, South Africa.

“The LEDView530 has a strong feature set, unrivalled functionality and competitive edge. It is the perfect tool for switching, scaling and processing video wall content and has performed extremely well in projects we have been involved with,” explains Malcolm Finlay, managing director at PENMAC. “The LEDView530 is supported by our experienced technical experts who are available to demonstrate the LEDView530 technology as required.”

The LEDView530 is a multi-input scaler/switcher that is designed for combining HD and SD video sources on to LED video walls. Four-sided picture edge Features also include genlock capability and low latency.

Pauline Brooksbank, managing director at Calibre adds: “We’re delighted to be extending our relationship with PENMAC as we continue to make an impact in the staging and events markets. The latest move will make our LED scaling and switching technologies more accessible to lighting and visual designers, production managers and event organisers resulting in increased creativity, maximum wow factor and dynamic presentations.”

Today, PENMAC supplies premium products including Dataton, Lightware and Ovation.

www.CalibreUK.com