Pebble Beach Systems’ Marina Lite Provides Playout Automation for TV Globo Affiliate TV Integração

Pebble Beach Systems, a leading automation, content management and integrated channel specialist, today announced that Marina Lite, the company's affordable, yet powerful multi-channel automation solution, is providing master control for both the on-air and disaster recovery channels of TV Globo affiliate TV Integração in the Minas Gerais region of Brazil.

Located in the municipality of Uberaba, the main playout channel, with full redundancy, is controlled by Marina Lite. Further protection is planned with the addition of two disaster recovery (DR) systems in neighboring Araxá and Uberlândia municipalities. These DR systems are synchronized to the main channel with two additional Marina Lite systems.

Uberaba represents a new market for TV Globo, and Pebble Beach Systems’ Marina lite was chosen because of its high reliability and compatibility with the Marina systems already in use by TV Globo in Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo. The project objective was to adopt a modern and reliable automation solution that would manage all file-based ingest with occasional base-band ingest into redundant K2 servers, master control, and Matrix systems from Grass Valley. The system imports Globo’s default playlist and metadata and a content preparation workflow inserts additional metadata, trims content and puts material in a review and approval workflow before air. Content originates from four different signals (Rio, SP, Belo Horizonte, and Uberlandia). Other than review and approval, the operation requires no human intervention.

“Implementation of the Pebble Marina Lite system was incredibly fast!" said Paulo Feres, Director of Engineering at TV Integração. Thanks to the support of our integrator Videodata, we were able to activate the system and train our team in less than two weeks.”

For the DR systems in Uberlandia and Araxá, the objective is to have fully redundant systems ready for emergencies, increasing the reliability of uninterrupted playout and to prepare for future substitution of their legacy playout automation systems.

Pebble Beach Systems’ local reseller Videodata was instrumental in making this project happen. The long-term relationship with Videodata was a key point to the success of the project and the selection of the Pebble Beach Systems solution. Videodata has more than 23 years of experience in automation of TV and video servers.

About Pebble Beach Systems

Pebble Beach Systems is a world leader in automation, channel in a box, integrated and virtualised playout technology, with scalable products designed for highly efficient multichannel transmission as well as complex news and sports television. Installed in more than 70 countries and with proven systems ranging from single up to over 150 channels in operation, Pebble Beach Systems offers open, flexible systems, which encompass ingest and playout automation, and complex file-based workflows. The company trades in the US as Pebble Broadcast Systems.

Web: http://www.pebble.tv

Pebble Beach Systems is a Vislink company.

About Vislink plc

Vislink plc is a leading global software and technology business specialised in solutions for the live collection, delivery and playout automation of high quality video 'from scene to screen'. For the broadcast markets, Vislink provides wireless communication solutions for the collection of live news, sport and entertainment, as well as software solutions for channel playout automation, channel-in-a-box and video content management. Vislink also provides secure video communications for surveillance and public safety applications such as law enforcement and homeland security.

Vislink employs over 250 people worldwide with offices in the UK, USA, UAE, and Singapore and manufacturing operations in the UK and the USA. Vislink has net assets of over £52 million and continuously invests in innovation. The Company is listed on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange (AIM: VLK). For further information, visit http://www.vislinkplc.com.

About Videodata

Videodata is a company with more than 23 years of experience in the Brazilian Market, focused in providing equipment, solutions and systems integration for TV Stations, Telecom Operators and Media Companies. With a tradition of innovation and a very skilled team, Videodata has been constantly introducing new and pioneer technologies in the market, especially in TV Automation, Media Asset Management, Video Transport, Quality Control, Monitoring and Tapeless Workflows.

For additional information, visit http://www.videodata.com.br