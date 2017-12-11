Pebble Beach Systems Marina Chosen for New Israeli Public Broadcaster

Weybridge, UK and Broomfield, CO., USA, December 11, 2017 –Pebble Beach Systems, a leading automation, content management and integrated channel specialist, today announced that its Marina automation has been chosen to provide content management, automation, and redundancy control for the Israeli Public Broadcasting Corporation (IPBC). The IPBC is the new Israeli public broadcasting organization that replaces the IBA (Israel Broadcasting Authority).

Located in Jerusalem, the IPBC, also known and branded as Kan, was established as part of an initiative to re-equip, re-staff, and establish new working practices for the public corporation. The team at Kan sought a turnkey solution supplied from a single vendor and ultimately selected Systems integrator and Pebble Beach reseller, AVCOM to deliver the project, which incorporates Pebble’s Marina solution for station automation, content management, and redundancy control.

“Marina has a great reputation for flexibility and reliability, so it was a natural choice for us to specify it as a central hub of the Kan playout chain,” said Tsachi Korner, principal system designer at AVCOM.

In addition to news and current affairs, Kan will commission and acquire quality documentary and fictional programming which will be broadcast via several channels: a central TV channel, a children’s TV channel, an Arabic speaking TV channel, plus an array of radio stations. The three main TV channels will have complete redundancy for a total of six channels and associated transmission chains.

The Marina automation system was chosen, in part, because of its ability to interface to and deliver comprehensive control of a wide range of products in the playout chain in a simple and efficient way. Pebble’s previous generation automation system, Neptune, was successfully deployed for many years at IBA, so the Kan playout pipeline was familiar to operators and engineers. A KLH traffic system provides the schedule and Marina controls and integrates with Harmonic Video Servers, VizRT MAM, Oracle (DIVA) Archive, Evertz EQX, VizRT Graphics, Cavena subtitling, Isilon nearline storage.

“We chose AVCOM and Pebble Beach System’s Marina for the Kan installation because of their proven track record and ability deliver to our exacting standards,” said Elad Harel, head of playout system at IPBC. “The Marina system is very easy for our operators to control, in part due to their familiarity with previous generation of Pebble automation systems. We like the near limitless potential that Marina affords us as our needs evolve.”