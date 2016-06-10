Pebble Beach Systems Hires Former Senior Principal Engineer for Avid/Sundance Digital, Mike Ruby

Pebble Beach Systems, a leading automation, content management and integrated channel specialist, today announced the appointment of Mike Ruby as Senior Software Developer.

Ruby comes from Avid Technology where for the last 13 years he held senior engineering positions, working on Avid automation systems, including the former Sundance Digital products. Ruby's appointment underscores Pebble Beach Systems' commitment to developing automation products that help stations smoothly migrate from legacy systems.

Many legacy automation systems have already reached their “end-of-life” and are either no longer supported, or supported with unacceptable caveats for the mission critical services they provide. A smooth and uninterrupted migration path to state-of-the-art automation systems can be daunting to both operational staff and management. Pebble Beach Systems' overarching goal is to remove any and all risk to that migration path.

"In his new position, Mike will work with Sean Pendleton who also recently joined us from Avid/Sundance Digital. Their background and expertise further deepen the pool of automation knowledge within Pebble. As key members of our global engineering team, they will continue to evolve our product suite with the highest quality software to ensure we support the needs of broadcasters both today and in the future," commented Eric Openshaw, General Manager of Pebble Broadcast Systems.

About Pebble Beach Systems

Pebble Beach Systems is a world leader in automation, channel in a box and integrated channel technology, with scalable products designed for multichannel transmission, news, sports and interactive television as well as content management, workflow and direct archive control. Installed in more than 60 countries and with proven systems ranging from single up to over 100 channels in operation, Pebble Beach Systems offers open, flexible systems which encompass ingest and playout automation, and complex file-based workflows. The company trades in the US as Pebble Broadcast Systems.

Web: http://www.pebble.tv

Pebble Beach Systems is a Vislink company.

About Vislink plc

Vislink plc is a leading global software and technology business specialising in solutions for the live collection, delivery and playout automation of high quality video 'from scene to screen'. For the broadcast markets, Vislink provides wireless communication solutions for the collection of live news, sport and entertainment, as well as software solutions for channel playout automation, channel-in-a-box and video content management. Vislink also provides secure video communications for surveillance and public safety applications such as law enforcement and homeland security.

Vislink employs over 250 people worldwide with offices in the UK, USA, UAE, and Singapore and manufacturing operations in the UK and the USA. Vislink has net assets of over £54 million and continuously invests in innovation. The Company is listed on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange (AIM: VLK). For further information, visit http://www.vislink.com.