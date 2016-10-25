Pebble Beach Systems Highlights Broadcast Automation, Virtualized Playout Solutions, and Migration Tools at NAB NY

Weybridge, UK and Broomfield, CO., USA, October 25th, 2016 – At NAB NY 2016, on booth 1719, Pebble Beach Systems, a leading automation, content management and integrated channel specialist, will be showcasing solutions designed to help broadcasters evolve their playout infrastructure.

Visitors to the Pebble booth will be able to find out how Orca, a new software-defined virtualized IP channel solution, is ideally placed to meet the needs of centralcast hubs, service providers, MCOs (Multiple Channel Operators) and broadcasters. Orca provides a cost effective, yet infinitely scalable playout solution perfect for pop-up and experimental channels, and disaster recovery. It’s a channel-in-a-box, without the box, enabling the deployment of IP-based channels almost instantly without the burden of racks of complicated hardware, and weeks or months of setup and provisioning. Orca channels run in a virtual machine (VM) in a private or public cloud with IP inputs and outputs.

At the show, Pebble will also highlight the new 4K playout capabilities of the Dolphin integrated channel system. Going far beyond channel-in-a-box offerings, Dolphin’s software-defined architecture allows it to easily scale to the needs of any playout workflow either as a stand-alone, all-in-one system, or a hybrid system installed alongside third party channel delivery products.

For customers looking to migrate their legacy or end-of-life automation systems (such as ADC, Avid/Sundance and Omnibus iTX users), the Marina migration solution offers a suite of tools that can be deployed alongside legacy workflows to ease the transition to a modern, flexible and scalable Marina platform. The Marina migration tools offer excellent integration with many traffic systems, and simplify operator change management thanks to a flexible GUI, which can mimic legacy systems.

Visitors to the Pebble booth will also see how the new Lighthouse web-based automation management and remote access system extends Marina’s functionality to business users, operational staff and engineers both inside and outside the broadcast facility. Lighthouse offers control, monitoring, media management, and system conﬁguration tools via an array of widgets on conﬁgurable web-based dashboards, so that status and corrective actions are just seconds away, even outside the control room.

