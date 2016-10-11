Pebble Beach Systems Announces Strong Growth Across All Regions

Pebble Beach Systems, a leading automation, content management and integrated channel specialist, today reported that it had come out of a highly successful IBC show in September with several significant new orders, and had enjoyed a 53.3% year on year growth* in order intake during the first half of 2016.

The Company has signed contracts with numerous new customers and secured orders for system expansions around the world, including CNN in Chile, Globosat in Brazil, ARTE in France, TV3 in Ireland, DMC in the Netherlands, IMG in the UK, Groupe V Media in Canada, and MBC in Dubai, which have contributed to a record period for the company.

With new product offerings including the 4K Dolphin integrated channel device, a virtualized playout system for private and public clouds (Orca), and strong partnerships with leading vendors such as Harmonic, Pixel Power and Tedial, Pebble Beach Systems is well placed to take advantage of the industry's shift towards fully virtualized IP-based solutions. In addition to product evolution, Pebble's global talent pool is also expanding with an ever-growing team of skilled and dedicated people and a healthy network of worldwide channel partners.

Commenting, Tom Gittins, newly appointed CEO of Pebble Beach Systems said:

"Our strategy focuses on allowing customers to migrate to new IP and cloud-based solutions whilst protecting their current playout investment. The industry is transforming towards software-only infrastructures and a SaaS model, and Pebble Beach Systems is well positioned to adapt to this changing landscape.

Software-based systems can integrate at a whole new level, as we recently demonstrated with the ‘PixelPowered’ graphics plugin. This approach offers our customers the ability to retain partnerships with companies who are experts in their own fields and enables the delivery of multi-vendor solutions in a pure software environment.

For legacy system owners looking to move their operation to cutting edge technology that is fully supported and growing, we have created the tools to make that process as seamless as possible. A comprehensive automation system like Marina allows our customers to update all or parts of their signal chain when it is appropriate for their business."

* H1 2016: GBP5.4 million (H1 2015: GBP3.5 million)

About Pebble Beach Systems

Pebble Beach Systems is a world leader in automation, channel in a box, integrated and virtualised playout technology, with scalable products designed for highly efficient multichannel transmission as well as complex news and sports television. Installed in more than 70 countries and with proven systems ranging from single up to over 150 channels in operation, Pebble Beach Systems offers open, flexible systems, which encompass ingest and playout automation, and complex file-based workflows. The company trades in the US as Pebble Broadcast Systems.

Web: http://www.pebble.tv

Pebble Beach Systems is a Vislink company.

About Vislink plc

Vislink plc is a leading global software and technology business specialising in solutions for the live collection, delivery and playout automation of high quality video 'from scene to screen'. For the broadcast markets, Vislink provides wireless communication solutions for the collection of live news, sport and entertainment, as well as software solutions for channel playout automation, channel-in-a-box and video content management. Vislink also provides secure video communications for surveillance and public safety applications such as law enforcement and homeland security.

Vislink employs over 250 people worldwide with offices in the UK, USA, UAE, and Singapore and manufacturing operations in the UK and the USA. Vislink has net assets of over £21 million and continuously invests in innovation. The Company is listed on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange (AIM: VLK). For further information, visit http://www.vislinkplc.com.