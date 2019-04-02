Pearl TV Stations Deliver Flawless ATSC 3.0 Streams With Triveni Digital's StreamScope XM Verifier

PRINCETON, N.J. — April 2, 2019 — Triveni Digital today announced that Pearl TV, a business organization comprised of more than 220 network-affiliated TV stations — including Cox Media Group, the E.W. Scripps Company, Graham Media Group, Hearst Television, Meredith Local Media Group, Nexstar Media Group, Gray Television, and TEGNA — is using Triveni Digital's StreamScope® XM Verifier for receiving, verifying, and recording ATSC 3.0 broadcast streams in the ROUTE protocol. StreamScope XM Verifier gives Pearl TV stations a comprehensive view of the ATSC 3.0 service, allowing them to verify a wide range of ATSC 3.0 quality-assurance metrics — including video, metadata, STLTP, ROUTE/MMTP, IP routes, and RF — via easy-to-digest video thumbnails that simplify quality assurance.

"As we enter the next era of broadcast television, stations need tools that reduce the complexity of the ATSC 3.0 standard," said Bob Chase, chief engineer at Pearl TV. "Triveni Digital's StreamScope XM Verifier is exactly what broadcasters require to get a quick, complete view of the health of their ATSC 3.0 streams. One of the features that our members find invaluable is being able to focus on one or two streams and temporarily ignore the rest via the system's video thumbnail view. It's a convenient and simple way to address service assurance issues on the go."

Beyond ATSC 3.0 stream verification, the system allows users to record and manage PCAP files for playback. Pearl TV stations are running StreamScope XM Verifier software on laptops for added efficiency, cost savings, and ease of use. Using the service assurance software, stations can validate that their ATSC 3.0 operations are running smoothly via customizable, at-a-glance dashboards; real-time graphs, charts, and tables; and video rendering and rotating thumbnails.

"Pearl TV stations are using our new StreamScope XM Verifier in conjunction with the GuideBuilder® XM signaling and announcement generator, and it's a winning combo for delivering high-quality ATSC 3.0 streams," said Ralph Bachofen, vice president of sales and marketing at Triveni Digital. "We introduced StreamScope XM Verifier to round out our DTV service quality assurance portfolio, and we are excited that Pearl TV recognizes its simplicity and power for visual verification of ATSC 3.0 video, audio, and metadata."

Triveni Digital will demonstrate the StreamScope XM Verifier at the 2019 NAB Show, April 8-11 in Las Vegas, at Booth N3908. More information about Triveni Digital products is available at www.TriveniDigital.com.

