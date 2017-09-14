Peabody Welcomes Four New Members to Advisory Board

HBO’s Casey Bloys, UTA’s David Kramer, FX’s John Landgraf and Nat Geo’s Courteney Monroe

Join Entertainment and Media Industry Executives Providing Insight and Counsel

Athens, Ga. (September 14, 2017) – Peabody has added four new members to its board of advisors, a group of prominent entertainment and media industry leaders providing support for the program’s current and future initiatives. Launched in 2015, the board of advisors are separate from the traditional board of jurors that each year evaluates entries and bestows the prestigious Peabody Awards for excellence in electronic media. Peabody is based at the University of Georgia’s Grady College of Journalism and Mass Communication.

“As Peabody continues to grow, the board of advisors serve a vital role by providing insight and guidance on our efforts to build upon the program’s mission to celebrate stories that matter,” said Jeffrey Jones, executive director, Peabody. “We welcome these new members, and appreciate their leadership in helping us promote engagement and conversation around transformative media programming throughout the year.”

New advisory board members are (in alphabetical order):

Casey Bloys, President, HBO Programming. Appointed to his current position in May 2016, Bloys oversees all programming for HBO and Cinemax. He has been with the network since 2004. Prior to HBO, he was director, Development, for Wass-Stein Productions, from 2000-2004. He began his career as an assistant in the Current and Development departments of CBS.

David Kramer , Co-President, United Talent Agency. Kramer oversees UTA's motion picture group, which includes its literary, talent, independent film finance, media rights, and production departments. He also directs the agency's comedy touring, licensing, endorsement, and publishing arms. A University of Georgia graduate, Kramer began his career in 1992 in UTA's Agent Training Program, rising through the ranks from the mailroom to the board of directors.

John Landgraf , CEO, FX Networks and FX Productions. Landgraf oversees all aspects of entertainment and business operations for FX Networks. He joined FX as president of entertainment in January 2004 and was elevated to president and general manager of FX Networks in May 2005. He was named CEO in June 2013. Before joining FX, Landgraf was president of Jersey Television, a company he co-founded in 1999.

Courteney Monroe, CEO, National Geographic Global Networks. Monroe oversees global programming, operations and marketing for the portfolio of National Geographic Channels. She is also responsible for all operations of National Geographic Studios, the in-house television production unit. Previously, she was executive vice president of consumer marketing and digital platforms for HBO.

Their fellow members include (in alphabetical order):

Dick Askin, President and CEO, Askin & Company Inc.

Kevin Beggs, Chairman, Lionsgate Television

Wendy Clark, CEO, DDB North America

Emerson Coleman, Vice President, Programming, Hearst Television

Stephen Davis, Chief Content Officer and Executive Vice President, Hasbro, Inc.

Nancy Dubuc, President and CEO, A+E Networks

Craig Erwich, Senior Vice President, Head of Content, Hulu

Susie Fitzgerald, Executive Vice President, Scripted Programming, AMC and Sundance TV

Cliff Gilbert-Lurie, Senior Partner, Ziffren Brittenham LLP

Bob Greenblatt, Chairman, NBC Entertainment

Paula Kerger, President and CEO, Public Broadcasting Service

Roma Khanna, CEO, Revolt Media and TV

Isaac Lee, Chief Content Officer, Univision and Televisa

Steve Mosko, Former Chairman, Sony Pictures Television

David Nevins, President and CEO, Showtime Networks

Andy Patman, Co-Head, TV Literary Department, Paradigm Talent Agency

Bruce M. Ramer, Partner, Gang, Tyre, Ramer & Brown

Kevin Reilly, President of TBS and TNT, Chief Creative Officer, Turner Entertainment

Rick Rosen, Head of Television, William Morris Endeavor Entertainment

Ted Sarandos, Chief Content Officer, Netflix

David Stapf, President, CBS Television Studios

Zack Van Amburg, Head of Worldwide Programming, Apple

Dana Walden, Co-Chairman/CEO, Fox Television Group

