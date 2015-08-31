PBS Series 11th & Grant with Eric Funk Relies on DPA Microphones

Audio director Jeremiah Slovarp relies on d:vote™ 4099 Instrument and d:facto™ Vocal Microphones for Emmy Award-winning music program

BOZEMAN, MONTANA, AUGUST 27, 2015 – No matter the genre—classical, rock, jazz or a fusion of styles—the subtle nuances of a musician’s craft are sacred. In order to capture such intricacies properly for the PBS series 11th & Grant with Eric Funk, audio director Jeremiah Slovarp relies on DPA Microphones’ d:vote™ 4099 Stereo Microphone System for Pianos, d:vote™ 4099 Classic Touring Kit and d:facto™ Vocal Microphones. The collection of microphones provided the power, reliability and subtlety Slovarp needed to produce the Emmy Award-winning television series.





“It's a very high-end show, especially in terms of production value, so it has to be visually appealing on camera and, because it's a music television show, it must sound great,” says Slovarp. “I’ve found the d:vote™ 4099 mics to be particularly camera ready, as they are mostly invisible yet still sound great. That’s really important.”





Slovarp first witnessed the d:vote™ 4099 mics in action during a live piano demo, which prompted him to purchase them for use on the show. Once he observed their performance on set, he knew he had made the right choice. “Mikng a piano is really hard to do, and even harder to do well,” Slovarp explains. “I knew when I was looking into the d:vote™ 4099 mics and started seeing them for so many different applications, they would sound great on the other instruments we use on the show. For this upcoming season, which will consist entirely of classical artists, the d:vote™ 4099 mics are going to get a heavy workout!”





Now in its 11th season, 11th & Grant with Eric Funk has become the premier showcase for music performances in Montana. Filmed at the KUSM-TV studios, located at 11th and Grant streets in Bozeman, Montana, and hosted by accomplished composer and musician Eric Funk, who also serves as the show’s artistic director, 11th & Grant with Eric Funk features the state's most acclaimed, accomplished and pioneering talent. Each episode details an artist's personal story and inspirations, with the artists typically representing a variety of musical traditions, everything from jazz, classical, country and zydeco, to rock and fusion.





Slovarp’s positive experience with the d:vote™ 4099 mics prompted him to purchase DPA’s 4099 Classic Touring Kit as well. The ready-made kit, which comes in a Peli case, includes a variety of clips to accommodate various classical instruments. It simplifies finding mic accessories during filming, and can be used on a maximum of seven artists on the stage at any time. The d:vote™ 4099 microphones serve as helpful add-ons for when musicians join the production over the course of an episode.





“The musicians used to feel like they were trapped in place,” Slovarp continues. “But with the d:vote™ 4099 mics, they can move around and breathe a little bit, which is especially useful on double basses and cellos, where mics typically slip. The d:vote™ 4099 microphones stay put.”





As for the benefits to the rest of the crew, the cameramen are often very happy to see the small yet powerful microphones on set. They make it easier for them to work around valuable real estate that would otherwise be clogged with mic cables and gear.





Now in its third season of using DPA, 11th & Grant with Eric Funk plans to add DPA’s d:facto™ Vocal Microphones into the mix for some of the upcoming episodes, as the mics will allow the crew to get closer to the artist’s true sound. Slovarp adds that due to the nature of DPA’s consistent transparent sound from mic-to-mic, it will increase the quality of the production that much more.





In addition to his work on 11th & Grant with Eric Funk, Slovarp is president of Jereco Studios, a commercial recording facility, and the founder and president of Peach Street Studios, a cooperative production studio, both located in Bozeman. He is also the Montana Chair for the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences and an instructor and technical director for the Montana State University’s Music Technology Program.





ABOUT DPA MICROPHONES:



