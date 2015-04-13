Paul Halsey of Admiral Video To Discuss Broadcast Sports Applications of Marshall Electronics POV Pro-Series Camera at NAB 2015

On Wednesday, April 15, Paul Halsey, CEO and owner of Admiral Video, will be present at Marshall Electronics booth C8218 at the NAB Show from 11am-12pm to discuss his application of Marshall’s CV500-MB2 camera. Halsey designed a Fiber Optic ROBO POV camera system used by national and regional networks for on-air POV shots during NFL, NBA, MLB, PGA and NCAA broadcasts.

Admiral Video’s Fiber Optic ROBO POV camera system demonstrates the CV500-MB2’s ability to capture broadcast-quality video in 1920x1080p, 1920x1080i, 1280x720p and output it in HD-SDI (BNC), 3G-SDI (BNC), CVBS (BNC). The video captured by Admiral Video is used in television broadcasts requiring fast frame rates and the same HD quality picture as the video captured by the network’s other broadcast cameras.

Paul Halsey will be available to take questions on the CV500-MB2’s role in Admiral Video’s Fiber Optic ROBO POV camera system from 11-12. Members of the press are invited.

More information about Admiral Video can be found at www.imhd.tv.