Paul Brenner, President NextRadio/TagStation, to Discuss Big Data’s Role in Strategic Planning and Revenue Growth at 2018 MFM CFO Summit

Paul Brenner, President of TagStation, LLC, owner of the NextRadio app and the cloud-based TagStation radio data service, will discuss the role of big data in shaping strategic business planning and revenue growth at the Media Financial Management Association’s (MFM’s) 2018 CFO Summit. The Summit will be held March 8-9, at the Fort Lauderdale Beach Hilton.

Scheduled for Friday morning March 9 at 10:50 a.m., Brenner’s one-hour presentation will provide an overview on the future of the radio business, particularly the role of big data applications in optimizing advertising pricing, consumer engagement and the use of emerging audience delivery platforms.

“With advertisers looking to follow consumers who are spending more time on portable media devices, Paul Brenner’s experiences in monetizing mobile platforms is of particular interest to media businesses,” said Mary M. Collins, President and CEO of MFM and its BCCA subsidiary, which serves as the media industry’s credit association. “In addition, Paul’s willingness to share his expertise on industry-wide and cross-media audience measurement instruments will prove valuable for all media companies seeking new ways to grow revenues.”

About the Presenter:

As President of TagStation, LLC, Paul Brenner's work focuses on delivering a world class solution that supports innovation for local radio through FM Chip activations in smartphones, improved in-car user experiences and next generation measurement of the medium.

Paul led the 2006 creation and development of the Broadcaster Traffic Consortium, LLC (BTC) for broadcast radio data distribution of traffic weather, fuel price and other location-based information to automobiles. He continues to serve as president of the highly successful industry consortium which operates throughout the United States and Canada to distribute data via FM and HD Radio® technology. BTC serves millions of consumer devices and automobiles with their content partner HERE (a Nokia company) with more information available at www.radiobtc.com. Customers include Garmin, Mercedes-Benz, Honda, Hyundai, Kia, Mitsubishi and others.

Paul has been named by Radio Ink as one of the 40 most powerful people in radio. He was the recipient of the 2012 NAB Radio Engineering Achievement award for his work in developing the BTC and was named one of the Radio Ink 2010 Best Engineers in Radio. In 2010, Paul served on the FCC CSRIC council which was enlisted to write the revised C.F.R. 47 Part 11 for new EAS CAP standards. He currently serves as Vice-Chair for the North American Broadcasters Association.

About the MFM CFO Summit:

Now in its 12th year, MFM’s annual CFO Summit provides an exclusive forum for a no-holds-barred dialogue focused on the most important issues facing CFOs and media executives who deal directly with financial management processes. The 2018 event will feature the latest intelligence and facilitated discussions on cyber-security, economic and media consumption trends, workplace issues, digital media rights requirements, connected cars, the IoT, and managing big data, among other pressing matters.

MFM is registered with the National Association of State Boards of Accountancy (NASBA) as a sponsor of continuing professional education on the National Registry of CPE Sponsors. Eligible attendees can obtain an up to 9.5 CPE Credits over the two-day summit.

Additional information about the CFO Summit and an online registration form may be found on MFM’s website, at http://www.mediafinance.org/cfo-summit.

About MFM and BCCA:

Media Financial Management Association (MFM) is the premiere resource for financial professionals for media industry education, networking, and information sharing throughout the U.S. and Canada. More information about MFM is available on its Web site: http://www.mediafinance.org and via its updates on Linkedin, Facebook and Twitter. Its BCCA subsidiary serves as the media industry’s credit association. BCCA’s revenue management services encompass a variety of credit reports on national and local media advertisers and agencies, including Media Whys, a credit report for media businesses which offers a credit score based on industry-specific aging combined with trade data from Experian or D+B. More information about BCCA is available at http://www.bccacredit.com as well as its updates on Linkedin, Facebook and Twitter.