Pat Esser Elected Chairman and FOX Entertainment’s Charlie Collier Joins NCTA Board

In addition, the following officers were reelected: Dave Watson, President & CEO, Comcast Cable, and Senior EVP, Comcast Corporation, as Vice Chairman; Gary Shorman, President & CEO, Eagle Communications, as Treasurer; and Bob Bakish, President & CEO, Viacom, Inc., as Secretary.

Other Board elections included:

At-Large System Director: Ron Duncan, CEO & Co-Founder, General Communication, Inc., for another three-year term.

Rural/Midsize Directors: In April 2019, Jeff DeMond, President & CEO, Vyve Broadband, was reelected to serve another two-year term.

At-Large Programmer Directors: David Zaslav, President & CEO, Discovery, Inc.; Josh Sapan, President & CEO, AMC Networks; Paul Buccieri, President, A+E Networks Group; and new to the NCTA Board, Charlie Collier, CEO, FOX Entertainment.

In addition, Alfred Liggins, CEO, Urban One, was reappointed to serve as an Appointed At-Large Director.

Other directors who serve on the NCTA Board were not subject to reelection.

