Pascal Desroches Named CFO of Turner Broadcasting

Pascal Desroches has been named to Turner Broadcasting System, Inc.'s (TBS, Inc.) top financial post as executive vice president and chief financial officer, it was announced today by John K. Martin, chairman and CEO of TBS, Inc., to whom he will report. Effective Jan. 1, 2015, Desroches assumes executive oversight of all financial operations of the company related to its worldwide news, entertainment, kids, sports, advertising and distribution sales and corporate units. Desroches will work closely with Turner parent company Time Warner Inc. on various financial matters, including forecasting and reporting.

"Pascal is a world-class finance executive," said Martin. "During his tenure as Time Warner's controller, he has been involved in virtually all matters important to Time Warner and has developed a deep understanding of Turner's business. He will be a key member of our senior executive team as we execute a strategy to extend our competitive leadership, deliver strong growth and exercise prudent capital allocation. I have the utmost respect for Pascal's professionalism and integrity, and appreciate the continuity that he brings to this critical Turner executive role."

Desroches was most recently senior vice president and controller of Time Warner Inc., serving as the company's principal accounting officer and responsible for internal and external reporting, planning and analysis, as well as providing support for mergers & acquisitions activity and other significant transactions. He joined Time Warner in 2001 from KPMG LLP, where he was a partner in the Department of Professional Practice-Assurance & Advisory Services in New York. Previously, Desroches was a Professional Accounting Fellow with the Office of the Chief Accountant at the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Desroches graduated with honors from St. John's University, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in accounting. He holds an MBA with a concentration in corporate finance and management of organization from Columbia University Graduate School of Business. He is a Certified Public Accountant and member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA); and serves on the boards of directors of New Alternatives for Children and Prep for Prep in New York.

Turner Broadcasting System, Inc., a Time Warner company, creates and programs branded news; entertainment; kids and young adult; and sports media environments on television and other platforms for consumers around the world.