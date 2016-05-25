Partnership With ABS Enables Riedel to Establish Footprint in Myanmar, Strengthen Service in Malaysia and Singapore

WUPPERTAL, Germany -- May 25, 2016 -- Riedel Communications has partnered with systems integrator Advanced Broadcast Solutions -- Asia Pte. Ltd. (ABS) to extend its reach into Myanmar, a new market for the company's communications and signal distribution products. With offices not only in Myanmar but also in Malaysia and Singapore, ABS will aid Riedel in extending its footprint in Southeast Asia and in ensuring strong local integration and support services for the entire Riedel product portfolio.

"Myanmar is a totally new market for Riedel and one in which the build-out of infrastructure is picking up momentum. Our partnership with ABS will enable us to address this growth with tightly integrated solutions that address customers' technical and cost requirements," said Cameron O'Neill, director, Asia-Pacific, at Riedel Communications. "Singapore and Malaysia are likewise important markets for Riedel as they are high on the technology adoption curve, and we are confident that with its technical expertise and knowledge of the region, ABS can help to educate clients of the value afforded by Riedel solutions."

ABS offers systems integration services including consulting, project budgeting, workflow analysis, feasibility studies, project management, system and architectural design and engineering, equipment specification, procurement and installation, maintenance support, and training. By offering products such as the Riedel Artist digital matrix intercom system, Acrobat digital wireless intercom system and MediorNet, Riedel's real-time network for video, audio, communications and data, ABS will enable its customers to upgrade their legacy workflows and adopt technologies that are being used across the world to improve operational reliability and flexibility.

"With a unique degree of versatility and exceptional quality, Riedel products enable users to implement innovative yet cost-effective workflows supporting broadcast, production, and all variety of live events," said Dennis Breckenridge, managing director at Advanced Broadcast Solutions. "We're pleased to be working with Riedel to address the new technology needs of markets in Myanmar, Malaysia, and Singapore, and we are confident that the company's products will help us to offer our customers the best solutions for their requirements."

About Advanced Broadcast Solutions

Based in Singapore, Advanced Broadcast Solutions -- Asia Pte. Ltd. delivers customized, technologically superior solutions for broadcast, corporate, house of worship, entertainment, government and educational facilities -- from design and integration to installation and support services. www.AdvancedBroadcastSolutions.asia.

About Riedel Communications

Riedel Communications designs, manufactures, and distributes pioneering real-time video, audio, data, and communications networks for broadcast, pro audio, event, sports, theater, and security applications. The company also provides rental services for radio and intercom systems, event IT solutions, fiber backbones, and wireless signal transmission systems that scale easily for events of any size, anywhere in the world. Founded in 1987, the company now employs more than 400 people at 14 locations in Europe, Asia, Australia, and the Americas.

Photo Link:www.wallstcom.com/Riedel/Riedel_ABSCurrentLogo.png

Photo Caption: Advanced Broadcast Solutions Logo

