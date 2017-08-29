Partner Communications Launches Multiscreen TV Service With Broadpeak Cloud PVR and CDN Solutions

RENNES, France -- Aug. 29, 2017 -- Broadpeak(R), a leading provider of content delivery network (CDN) and video streaming technologies for content providers and pay-TV operators worldwide, today announced that Partner Communications (NASDAQ and TASE: PTNR), a leading Israeli communications operator, has launched a new TV service called Partner TV on 4K Android TV set-top boxes, smartphones, and tablet devices using Broadpeak solutions. Partner Communications is delivering a mix of live, VOD, catch-up, time-shift, and cloud PVR TV content to its subscribers. Through Broadpeak's BkS350 and BkS400 video servers, BkM100 video delivery manager, and BkA100 video delivery analytics, the communications operator can ensure a superior quality of experience (QoE) for subscribers anytime, anywhere, and on every screen.



"Video consumption is evolving. Today's consumers want to watch high-quality video content everywhere, from TV sets in the living room to connected devices on the go. We knew that when launching our first TV offering, we needed to meet those requirements," said Raz Bartov, VP of technologies and IT at Partner Communications. "Broadpeak provides us with a complete TV everywhere solution, encompassing origin and streaming servers, CDN management, and analytics, with support for all video formats and devices. Thanks to Broadpeak, we can easily measure the quality of experience that subscribers are receiving, monitor the popularity of content based on usage patterns, and make quality of service improvements when necessary."



Broadpeak's server solutions are software-based, speeding up the time to market for Partner Communications' new TV service and increasing the operator's flexibility and scalability. Currently, Partner TV can support more than 50,000 live concurrent streaming sessions using Broadpeak solutions. As more subscribers are added to the service, the operator can easily increase its server and storage capacity without having to modify its architecture.



Broadpeak's servers support all popular video formats, including Apple(R) HLS, Microsoft(R) Smooth Streaming, and MPEG-DASH. Leveraging HTTP adaptive bit rate technology, the servers guarantee that viewers receive the best possible video quality.



Broadpeak's BkM100 video delivery manager allows Partner TV to manage load balancing and failover tasks effectively by continuously monitoring the popularity of content based on subscriber usage patterns. As a result, the operator can deliver live and VOD content in the most cost-effective and efficient manner. Adding Broadpeak's BkA100 analytics system to the workflow improves Partner Communications' monitoring, quality, and cost control operations. Through the BkA100, Partner Communications can gather data about video delivery, monitor quality, generate statistics about content popularity, and provide feedback on what is going on at the servers, network, and player levels.



"To successfully monetize its new TV offering, it was essential that Partner Communications deploy a future-proof origin-and-CDN solution and work with a long-term technology partner experienced in multiscreen service deployments," said Jacques Le Mancq, CEO at Broadpeak. "At Broadpeak, we are able to meet all of those needs, providing scalability, flexibility, and a superior quality of experience across all networks and screen types."



Partner Communications Company Ltd. is a leading Israeli provider of telecommunications services (cellular, fixed-line telephony, internet services, and television services). Partner's ADSs are quoted on the NASDAQ Global Select Market™ and its shares are traded on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (NASDAQ and TASE: PTNR).



Broadpeak(R) designs and manufactures video delivery components for content providers and network service providers deploying IPTV, cable, OTT, and mobile services. Its portfolio of solutions and technologies powers the delivery of movies, television programming, and other video content over managed networks and the Internet for viewing on any type of device. The company's systems and services help operators increase market share and improve subscriber loyalty with superior quality of experience.



Broadpeak supports all of its customers worldwide, from simple installations to large delivery systems reaching capacities of several million of simultaneous streams. Broadpeak systems leverage the long legacy of Technicolor's excellence in broadcast and broadband content delivery from where the founders and technology originated. The company is headquartered in Rennes, France.



