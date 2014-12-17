DRAMA, DIVAS AND DAVID

THE PARTIES CONTINUE WITH THE NEW SEASON OF WE tv's “DAVID TUTERA’S CELEBRATIONS”PREMIERING FRIDAY, JANUARY 9 AT 10PM ET/PT

Original Episodes Capture Weddings, Birthday Bashes and More for Celebrity Clients including Dennis Rodman,

Porsha Williams, Angie Everhart and Holly Robinson Peete

Plus, Popular Planner Hits Milestone of His Own with 100th Episode on WE tv

NEW YORK – December 17, 2014 – Event planner extraordinaire, father to Cielo and often shrink to the stars, David Tutera, returns on an all-new season of WE tv’s David Tutera’s CELEBrations premiering Friday, January 9 at 10PM ET/PT. Once again, David tries to satisfy the many – and often, over-the-top – demands of his famous clients as he and his team work hard to exceed expectations by planning events that are more spectacular than they imagined, all thanks to the Tutera touch.

In the season opener, David is tasked with planning a star-studded 10th anniversary celebration for famed celebrity blogger Perez Hilton that will be sure to impress his guests and keep them talking. Other events on David’s docket this season are a Sweet 16 party for singer and Disney Channel star China Anne McClain (A.N.T. Farm, House of Payne); Omarosa’s (The Apprentice) festive holiday party benefitting St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital; Holly Robinson Peete’s extravaganza on the historic back lot of Universal Studios to support autism awareness; NBA Hall of Famer and notorious bad boy Dennis Rodman’s surprise birthday bash to fete his best friend’s cancer recovery; an over-the-top birthday bash for Jill Zarin (Real Housewives of New York), who’s ready to celebrate life after overcoming depression; supermodel and actress Angie Everhart’s (The Last Action Hero) beachfront wedding, marking the 100th episode for Tutera and a runway preview show of Porsha Williams’ (Real Housewives of Atlanta) new lingerie line, Naked Lingerie. Amid the chaos of planning events to remember for his famous clientele, David must find time to for his home life that includes partner Joey, daughter Cielo who’s starting to talk and he also has a party of his own to plan – an intimate surprise party for his trusted, quick-witted assistant and driver, Montre.

Helping David make his creative vision a reality are Alissa, his trusted senior event coordinator who always keeps calm in the eye of the event storm; and event coordinator Slomique, who brings the sass along with her high standards. This season’s new addition is celebrity stylist Anya Sarre, who’s dressed countless celebs for major awards shows and lends her expertise to ensure that David’s clients look nothing less than fashionable and fabulous for their big events. But will her quirky, diva attitude be a fit or will she wind up a fashion flop?

David Tutera’sCELEBrations is produced for WE tv by Pilgrim Studios, with Craig Piligian and Melodie Calvert serving as executive producers. Lauren Gellert, EVP Development and Original Programming, and Kate Farrell serve as the executive producers for WE tv.

