Paris WebCube Streams Live Multisport Trek in Ecuador With AVIWEST Technology

SAINT-GRÉGOIRE, France -- Jan. 17, 2017 -- AVIWEST, a global provider of video contribution systems, today announced that French producer Paris WebCube recently covered the "Raid La Saharienne," a fair-trade trek for women in Ecuador, on Facebook Live using AVIWEST's DMNG PRO180-RA transmitter, DMNG StreamHub receiver platform, and an Inmarsat GX antenna.

Between Nov. 5-13 in the Loja region of Ecuador, 50 pairs of women took part in several multisport challenges. Paris WebCube offered the public a glimpse into the everyday life of participants and supporters via the trek's Facebook page. The daily 20-minute broadcasts showed the various stages of the trek, challenges encountered, and participant interviews.

"Thanks to the high stability of the DMNG PRO, we were able to stream live high-quality videos via cellular connection," said Eric Caucheteur, CEO, Paris WebCube. "The AVIWEST equipment enabled us to deliver interactive content that generated more than 14,000 views and 200 comments during the first one-hour-long live video session. Moreover, the Raid organization was able to offer a new type of content and grow its community."

Leveraging the DMNG PRO180-RA's network aggregation capabilities, Paris WebCube covered every trial during the trek in superior quality, regardless of the location and network conditions. After a HD stream was received by the DMNG StreamHub, the AVIWEST receiver platform in the cloud, it was directly delivered to the Raid organization's dedicated Facebook page.

"The DMNG StreamHub supports a wide range of resolution and streaming protocols such as RTMP and RTSP dedicated for online streaming, making it the ideal system for the Raid's live Facebook coverage," said Florian Kolmer, sales and business development at AVIWEST. "Because of the flexibility and reliability that AVIWEST solutions provide, they are suitable for any project, including sports, live events, and political meetings."

