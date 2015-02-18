Paola Reyes Joins Telemundo 48

SAN JOSE, CA – (February 18, 2015) – Telemundo 48 Area de la Bahia announced today that Paola Reyes has been named Reporter for Noticiero Telemundo 48 Primera Edición at 5 AM on weekdays . Reyes joins news anchors Lorena Domínguez and Juan Francisco Ramírez, weather anchor Lucrecia Borchardt and a team of dynamic reporters to deliver local breaking news and information for Spanish-language viewers in the Bay Area.

“We're thrilled that Paola is part of our news team and welcome her to the Bay Area,” said Freddy Oldenburg, Vice President of News, Telemundo 48. “Paola’s dedication to reporting best-in-class news will help our news team continue to deliver the news and information that matters most to our Bay Area viewers.”

Reyes joins Telemundo 48 after working at Telemundo 51 Miami-Fort Lauderdale / WSCV where she served as an anchor and reporter for the station’s morning, midday and online newscasts from 2004 to 2012. During her time in South Florida, she also worked as a national news correspondent for Un Nuevo Dia, Telemundo network’s daily national morning news show. Before this, Reyes worked at Telemundo 47 New York / WNJU as an anchor and investigative reporter from 1999 to 2003. Reyes also worked as a financial correspondent for Televisa in New York from 1998 to 1999, where she covered the New York Stock Exchange.

Reyes earned a bachelor’s degree in Broadcast Journalism from the British Columbia Institute of Technology in Vancouver, Canada. She has received two Emmy® awards for her investigative reports on health and immigration issues and in the categories of best feature report and best investigative report. A native of San Diego, she was raised in Baja California and Mexico City.

