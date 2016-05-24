Panavision Unveils Next Generation PanaND Filters

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif. (May 23, 2016) - Panavision, the entertainment industry's leading designer, manufacturer and rental provider of high-precision optics and camera systems, has announced the availability of PanaND filters. Representing the next-generation neutral density filters, they offer significant improvements in quality and consistency, so filmmakers can focus on achieving their creative goals. Full spectrum PanaND filters benefit from advancements in materials and manufacturing to deliver color neutrality very accurately.

"Until now, cinematographers using traditional ND filters to control exposure have always had to deal with color shifting and optical performance degradation," says Haluki Sadahiro, Panavision's director of new product development. "Unlike traditional filters, PanaNDs are made with the highest quality glass and advanced coating technologies. As a result, they are truly neutral - cutting the light without altering the color temperature."

PanaND filters are available in a wide range of options from 1 to 7 stops in 0.3, 0.6, 0.9, 1.2, 1.5, 1.8 and 2.1ND, and come in 4x5.65 and 6x6-inch sizes. The filters feature a sturdier construction and patent-pending tactile markings so users can quickly identify the depth of the ND filter in the dark.

"PanaND filters are another example of Panavision's close collaboration with filmmakers that goes back 60 years," says Sadahiro. "Our focus on motion picture production allows us to better understand the needs and methods of cinematographers. Supporting them with the right tools and unparalleled service is our passion."

Compatible with film and digital cameras, PanaND filters can be rented from any Panavision facility around the world.

For more information, visit www.Panavision.com.