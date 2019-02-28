Palm Beaches TV Channel Celebrates Launch of Mobile App with Live Stream of 2019 Honda Classic

West Palm Beach, FL – February 28, 2019 – Watching the 2019 Honda Classic from outside the ropes is taking on a new dimension for television audiences.

The Palm Beaches TV (PBTV) celebrates the launch of its new mobile app with the presentation on March 1 and 2 of HONDA CLASSIC LIVE, two days of live programming from the PGA TOUR event taking place February 25 to March 3 at the PGA National Resort & Spa.

The Palm Beaches TV, a channel available in more than 2,500 hotel rooms throughout Palm Beach County, on Roku, and online at ThePalmBeaches.TV, will feature two days of celebrity interviews, events and activities from The Honda Classic, delivering a complete fan experience of spectator events – all live streamed.

Along with the golf, the new PBTV mobile app gives viewers mobile access to all the network’s high-quality family programming, showcasing prime destinations, events and attractions throughout 39 cities and towns in Palm Beach County. The channel features popular shows such as On the Town in The Palm Beaches, 3 Par-fect Days, Birding Adventures, Hooked on the Palm Beaches, ScubaNation and Travels and Traditions with Burt Wolf. A variety of concierge videos are also available related to culture, eco-tourism, business, leisure and sports.

“The partnership with The Palm Beaches TV to air HONDA CLASSIC LIVE is our way to show the world that this is more than just a golf tournament," said Honda Classic Executive Director Kenneth R. Kennerly. "This is a phenomenal event for everyone to truly enjoy themselves. As we go live on The Palm Beaches TV, we hope those watching at home, online or on the app are encouraged to come out to be part of the experience.”

“The Palm Beaches TV is one of the Tourist Development Council’s most unique ways to market The Palm Beaches as a must-experience travel destination,” said Glenn Jergensen Executive Director of the Palm Beach County Tourist Development Council “We are thrilled to broadcast for the first time ever, HONDA CLASSIC LIVE, a real-time, in depth look at the fan experience at the Honda Classic. This is truly a fantastic way to showcase why The Palm Beaches is Florida’s Golf Capital®.”

HONDA CLASSIC LIVE, which premiered during last year’s Honda Classic, will be produced again by locally-based Thaler Media. “This is an exciting event to cover," said Lowell Thaler, Director of Thaler Media. "We have several hosts who will take viewers on a firsthand experience of what it feels like to be at the Honda Classic."

Olympusat, a West Palm Beach-based media company, which owns and operates the channel, will distribute the program. “The Palm Beaches TV and this new app create an incredible experience to those guests who travel to the city and the audience who wants to watch the unique entertainment content of the Palm Beaches,” said Olympusat’s VP of Original Productions Yeshuah Castillo. “Going mobile will definitely persuade national and international visitors, inspire exploration, and even help locals to rediscover their surroundings.”

Download The PBTV app on March 1, on any mobile device by searching The Palm Beaches TV

About The Palm Beach County Tourist Development Council

The Tourist Development Council (TDC) has oversight responsibility for the contracted marketing agencies which include Discover The Palm Beaches, the Cultural Council of Palm Beach County, the Palm Beach County Film & Television Commission and the Palm Beach County Sports Commission along with the Palm Beach County Convention Center operations. Tourism is among Palm Beach County's major industries, generating an annual economic impact of more than $7 billion in the local economy. We continue to grow the Palm Beach County economy through the managed investments in marketing, promotion, investments in beaches, a convention center, two Spring training baseball stadiums and The Palm Beaches TV, an in-room cable channel which offers original content, highlighting local leisure activities.

The Palm Beaches TV

About Olympusat

Based in West Palm Beach, FL, Olympusat, Inc. is one of the largest independent media corporations specializing in ownership, distribution, production and technical services. The company has established itself as a leader in the Hispanic television and media space through its 60+ HD Spanish and English-language television networks, among them the top-rated Spanish-language movie channel Cine Mexicano, the popular Ultra HD Plex, and distinctive religious channels and Specialty Suite representing some of the biggest networks in the industry. Olympusat’s content is comprised of original productions, dubbed content from Europe and Asia and licensed in-language content from the U.S., Spain and Latin America. Olympusat provides Spanish dubbing services in its Mexico City facilities for the USA and Latin-American Hispanic market. Recently Olympusat has launched VEMOX, the white label OTT TV Everywhere B2B solution, available for download in Apple Store (iOS), Google Play Store (Android), Apple TV, Roku, Xbox One, LG Smart TV, and Samsung Smart TVs.

