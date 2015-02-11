The Paley Center for Media Announces Initial Panelists for the 32nd Annual PALEYFEST LA, March 6-15, 2015 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles

BEVERLY HILLS, CA, February 10, 2015 – The Paley Center for Media today revealed the initial lineup of special guest panelists scheduled to appear at the 32nd annual TV fan festival PALEYFEST LA from March 6-15, 2015 at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland. The William S. Paley Television Festival event will feature television’s biggest stars and celebrate standout series Homeland, The Good Wife, Girls, Scandal, Teen Wolf, Outlander, Glee, Arrow, The Flash, Modern Family, Jane the Virgin, and American Horror Story: Freak Show, and a special salute to Comedy Central will showcase: Broad City, Key & Peele, Kroll Show, Review, and Workaholics. Additional panelists and moderators will be announced.

WHAT:

PALEYFEST is an annual festival that salutes creative excellence and highly acclaimed TV programming, and offers a weeklong pop-culture experience that connects fans with the casts and creators of their favorite TV series. PALEYFEST’s schedule of programs will delight attendees with exclusive behind-the-scenes scoops and breaking news about their favorite shows, along with the unique opportunity to interact with them through Q&A panels. Yahoo Screen will exclusively live stream the interactive panel sessions in addition to offering video on demand (VOD) content following each event, and can also be accessed through the Paley App and Yahoo Screen App.

The Paley App and the website are the destinations for ongoing PALEYFEST announcements, and the portals to ticket sales and content, including photos and video clips from Festival events. Fans are invited to follow @paleycenter on Twitter for immediate announcements and live tweeting from the events, and to join in the conversation with #PaleyFest. For more information on tickets, live streaming on Yahoo Screen, and to download the Paley App, please visit paleyfest.org.

“The Paley Center for Media is so thrilled to bring together the strongest PaleyFest lineup yet, with today’s hottest shows and stars coming together to help us celebrate excellence in television,” said Maureen J. Reidy, President and CEO at The Paley Center for Media. “Alongside unmatched PaleyFest programming, the 32nd annual event is also a success thanks to Paley’s official card Citi, and exclusive media sponsor Yahoo, who will live stream these great discussions for the fans around the country.”

The Festival benefits the Paley Center’s preservation and archival digitization efforts, and its ongoing mission to explore the significant impact of media on our culture and society.

WHEN:

MARCH 6-15, 2015

WHERE:

The Dolby Theatre | 6801 Hollywood Blvd, Hollywood, CA 90028

TICKETS:

Individual tickets to PALEYFEST LA 2015 events at the Dolby Theatre are currently on sale via paleyfest.org, and at (800) 745-3000. Festival tickets are also available at the Dolby Theatre box office during the Theatre’s regular business hours. For more information on tickets, including Citi cardmembers’ access to preferred tickets, visit paleyfest.org.

ThePALEYFEST 2015panelist lineup is as follows (panelists to appear schedule permitting), plus additional panelists to be announced:

Friday, March 6: Opening Night Presentation: Homeland (7:00pm)

Moderator: TBA

Claire Danes, “Carrie Mathison” & Producer

Mandy Patinkin, “Saul Berenson”

Tracy Letts, “Senator Andrew Lockhart”

Lesli Linka Glatter, Executive Producer & Director

Alex Gansa, Executive Producer

*Plus additional guests to be announced

Saturday, March 7: A Salute to Comedy Central featuring: Broad City, Key & Peele, Kroll Show, Review, & Workaholics (12:00pm)

Moderator: TBA

Abbi Jacobson, “Abbi Abrams,” Broad City

Ilana Glazer, “Ilana Wexler,” Broad City

Keegan-Michael Key, Key & Peele

Jordan Peele, Key & Peele

Nick Kroll, Kroll Show

Andy Daly, “Forrest MacNeil,” Review

Blake Anderson, “Blake Henderson,” Workaholics

Adam DeVine, “Adam DeMamp,” Workaholics

Anders Holm, “Anders Holmvik,” Workaholics

Kyle Newacheck, “Karl Hevacheck,” Workaholics

Saturday, March 7: The Good Wife (8:00pm)

Moderator: TBA

Julianna Margulies, “Alicia Florrick” & Producer

Christine Baranski, “Diane Lockhart”

Matt Czuchry, “Cary Agos”

Robert King, Creator & Executive Producer

Michelle King, Creator & Executive Producer

Sunday, March 8: Girls (1:00pm)

Moderator: Judd Apatow, Executive Producer

Lena Dunham, "Hannah Horvath," Creator & Executive Producer

Allison Williams, "Marnie Michaels"

Jemima Kirke, "Jessa Johansson"

Alex Karpovsky, "Ray Ploshanky"

Andrew Rannells, "Elijah Krantz"

Jenni Konner, Executive Producer

Bruce Eric Kaplan, Executive Producer

Murray Miller, Executive Producer

Ilene S. Landress, Executive Producer

Sarah Heyward, Co-producer

Jason Kim, Staff Writer

Sunday, March 8: Scandal (7:00pm)

Moderator: Jimmy Kimmel, Host, Jimmy Kimmel Live

Kerry Washington, “Olivia Pope”

Guillermo Diaz, “Huck”

Scott Foley, “Jake Ballard”

Tony Goldwyn, “President Fitzgerald ‘Fitz’ Grant”

Katie Lowes, “Quinn Perkins”

Joshua Malina, “David Rosen”

Jeff Perry, “Cyrus Beene”

Darby Stanchfield, “Abby Whelan”

Bellamy Young, “Mellie Grant”

Joe Morton, “Rowan Pope”

*Plus additional guests to be announced

Wednesday, March 11: Teen Wolf (7:00pm)

Moderator: Jarett Wieselman, BuzzFeed

Tyler Posey, “Scott McCall”

Dylan O’Brien, “Stiles Stilinski”

Holland Roden, “Lydia Martin”

Dylan Sprayberry, “Liam Dunbar”

Shelley Hennig, “Malia Tate”

Arden Cho, “Kira Yukimura”

Jeff Davis, Executive Producer

Thursday, March 12: Outlander (7:00pm)

Moderator: Kristin Dos Santos, E! News and E! Online

Caitriona Balfe, “Claire Randall”

Sam Heughan, “Jamie Fraser”

Tobias Menzies, “Black Jack Randall”/ “Frank Randall”

Diana Gabaldon, Author, Outlander book series

Ronald D. Moore, Executive Producer & Writer

Friday, March 13: Glee (7:00pm)

Moderator: TBA

Jane Lynch, “Sue Sylvester”

Lea Michele, “Rachel Berry”

Chris Colfer, “Kurt Hummel”

Amber Riley, “Mercedes Jones”

Darren Criss, “Blaine Anderson”

Dot-Marie Jones, “Shannon Beiste”

*Plus additional guests to be announced

Saturday, March 14: Arrow & The Flash (4:00pm)

Arrow moderator and panelists to be announced

The Flash

Moderator: TBA

Grant Gustin, “Barry Allen/The Flash”

Jesse L. Martin, “Det. Joe West”

Tom Cavanagh, “Dr. Harrison Wells”

Candice Patton, “Iris West”

Rick Cosnett, “Det. Eddie Thawne”

Danielle Panabaker, “Dr. Caitlin Snow”

Carlos Valdes, “Cisco Ramon”

Greg Berlanti, Executive Producer

Andrew Kreisberg, Executive Producer

Saturday, March 14: Modern Family (8:00pm)

Moderator: TBA

Ty Burrell, “Phil Dunphy”

Julie Bowen, “Claire Dunphy”

Ed O’Neill, “Jay Pritchett”

Sofia Vergara, “Gloria Delgado-Pritchett”

Jesse Tyler Ferguson, “Mitchell Pritchett”

Eric Stonestreet, “Cameron Tucker”

Nolan Gould, “Luke Dunphy”

Sarah Hyland, “Haley Dunphy”

Ariel Winter, “Alex Dunphy”

Steve Levitan, Creator & Executive Producer

Sunday, March 15: Jane the Virgin (4:00pm)

Moderator: TBA

Gina Rodriguez, “Jane Villanueva”

Andrea Nevado, “Xiomara Villanueva”

Jamie Camil, “Rogelio De La Vega”

Ivonne Coll, “Alba Villanueva”

Brett Dier, “Michael Cordero Jr.”

Justin Baldoni, “Rafael Solano”

Yael Grobglas, “Petra Solano”

Jennie Urman, Executive Producer & Showrunner

Ben Silverman, Executive Producer

Sunday, March 15: Closing Night Presentation: American Horror Story: Freak Show (8:00pm)

Moderator: Tim Stack, Entertainment Weekly

Kathy Bates, “Ethel Darling”

Sarah Paulson, “Bette and Dot Tattler”

Michael Chiklis, “Dell Toledo”

Evan Peters, “Jimmy Darling”

Emma Roberts, “Maggie Esmerelda”

Denis O’Hare, “Stanley”

Finn Wittrock, “Dandy Mott”

Tim Minear, Executive Producer

*Plus additional guests to be announced