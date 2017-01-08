The Paley Center for Media Announces Festival Lineup for PaleyFest LA, March 17-26, 2017

BEVERLY HILLS, CA – JANUARY 7, 2017 – The Paley Center for Media today announced the extended lineup for PaleyFest LA 2017, to take place at the DOLBY THEATRE in Hollywood, CA March 17-26. The celebrated event will open on March 17th with the cast and creative team of AMC’s critically acclaimed and wildly popular The Walking Dead. PaleyFest will run through March 26 and features a diverse lineup of television shows including breakout freshman hits and longtime fan favorites.

“For 34 years PaleyFest has grown in size, presence and prestige – solidifying its spot on the Los Angeles cultural and popular landscape,” said Maureen J. Reidy, President & CEO of The Paley Center for Media. “We are so proud to present this incredible PaleyFest 2017 lineup as the centerpiece in our year-round Paley Center programming. This year’s festival brings together fans and introduces new audiences to the stars and creators of television’s most talked about and popular shows.”

In addition to The Walking Dead, the PaleyFest LA 2017 lineup includes NBC’s This Is Us (March 18): a matinee Super Hero event featuring the cast members of the CW’s Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl and DC’s Legends of Tomorrow (March 18); ABC’s Grey’s Anatomy (March 19); CBS’s NCIS: Los Angeles (March 21); CBS’s The Late, Late Show (March 22); BBC America’s Orphan Black (March 23); FOX’s Bob’s Burgers (March 24); Freeform’s Pretty Little Liars (March 25); HBO’s Westworld (March 25); and closing out the festival on March 26, will be an amazing double header including a matinee event celebrating the 100th episode of ABC’s Scandal, followed that evening by FX’s American Horror Story: Roanoke.

As official media sponsor of PaleyFest, Hulu will be the exclusive streaming home to a selection of clips and the full-length discussions from the festival. Subscribers can view footage from the event by visiting hulu.com/paleyfest.

The Paley Center for Media’sPaleyFest, with annual festivals in both Los Angeles and New York City, has become the destination event for the worldwide community of television fans. The Festival benefits the Paley Center’s preservation and archival digitization efforts, and its ongoing mission to explore the significant impact of media on our culture and society. The Paley Center is home to the nation’s foremost publically accessible archives of television and radio content, over 160,000 programs spanning the history of media including the recently launched African-American, Hispanic, and LGBT collections.

Citi returns as the official card of PaleyFest, offering its cardmembers special presale access to tickets. Paley Center Supporting and Patron Members and Citi cardmembers can purchase presale tickets beginning January 9, 2017 at 9:00 am PT. Tickets go on sale for Paley Center Individual Members on January 11, 2017 at 9:00 am PT, and to the general public on January 12, 2017 at 9:00 am PT. To purchase tickets, please visit paleyfest.org or download the Paley App at paley.me/app.