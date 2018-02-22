P.A.I.N.T Uses Micro Studio Camera 4K, ATEM Television Studio Pro HD for LIMITS Digital Art Battle

Fremont, CA — February 22, 2018- Blackmagic Design announced today that Japan’s P.A.I.N.T used Micro Studio Camera 4K, ATEM Television Studio Pro HD, MultiView 4, UltraStudio 4K, Smart Videohub 12x12 and Video Assist for an event called ‘LIMITS Digital Art Battle.’

LIMITS Digital Art Battle is a new form of entertainment in art where artists draw paintings on a PC in only 20 minutes. The paintings are based on a theme disclosed just before the battle, and judges and audience cast their ballots to decide a winner. It is a one-on-one fight to compete in speed, imagination and creativity. Begun by Osaka production company P.A.I.N.T in 2015, tournaments will be held in the United States as well as Asian countries, with the world championship scheduled to take place in Tokyo in May 2018 with winners from each city. These events are streamed online on YouTube Live and other streaming services, and is watched by creators, art school students and people who love new forms of art.

Daisuke Itamiya, CCO of P.A.I.N.T, founded the company to promote the digital art battle and is in charge of event management, web streaming, local event planning and artist management.

At these events, two artists’ PCs are connected to Video Assists over HDMI for recording and monitoring. Two SDI outputs from Micro Studio Camera 4Ks and two SDI loop outputs from the Video Assists are connected to ATEM Television Studio Pro HD via Smart Videohub 12x12. The main monitor shows a split image created by MultiView 4, composed of players’ expressions and hand techniques shot on the Micro Studio Camera 4K and PC outputs showing their creative process. Sources are switched on the ATEM Television Studio Pro HD and sent to UltraStudio 4K for web streaming.

“We needed compact and light equipment because we hold events at different cities and are constantly moving,” said Mr. Daisuke Itamiya. “After due consideration we finally found that Blackmagic products are the best for us. I don’t think we could build such a small and effective system without Blackmagic products. It made the booth for video gear very simple. They are stylish and cool in design so they looked good at the stage. They are also stable and trustworthy.”

“ATEM Television Studio Pro HD is at the center of the whole system and is used as a switcher for the big screen at the venues as well as for web streaming,” he explained. “I like it because there are many program outputs along with a number of great features like chroma key for green screen and downstream keyers for titles and logos, which we use very often. We chose ATEM Television Studio Pro HD because it has many more features than other switchers we had been considering.

Video Assist is used for monitoring PCs’ outputs. Video Assist is highly useful not only as a monitoring and recording device but also as a converter. In a system like ours which includes many HDMI outputs, Video Assist can help reduce the amount of equipment, as it has multiple features including an HDMI to SDI converter."

He continued: “With Micro Studio Camera 4K, used to monitor players’ faces and hands, you can give directions effortlessly, because you can control them remotely and organize them collectively. The small size is a big advantage too, making it very easy to handle. The picture quality is amazing despite the affordable price.”

“We are building a studio with a similar system. We hope to create a place where artists can record and stream creative projects and introduce themselves to the world. We hope to see artists, especially in the young generation, go global. We have a plan to hold classes and seminars at the studio for students in the future,” he concluded.

