PACTUS TAPS INFLUENTIAL BUYERS AND SELLERS FOR FREE EXCLUSIVE BREAKFAST SHOWCASE, ‘BRIDGING THE GAP: HOW DO LINEAR TV AND DIGITAL CONTENT PRODUCERS FIND THE MONEY IN EACH OTHER’S WORLDS?’

LOS ANGELES / NEW YORK - May 17, 2016 - PactUS, a fast-growing association formed in 2015 dedicated to helping U.S.-based non-fiction and scripted independent production companies improve their businesses, today announced it will assemble influential buyers and sellers for its free exclusive breakfast showcase titled, “Bridging the Gap: How do Linear TV & Digital Content Producers Find the Money in Each Other’s Worlds?”

The showcase, which takes place from 8:30-10:30 a.m. on Thursday, June 2, at the Lionsgate Screening Theatre at 2700 Colorado Avenue in Santa Monica, will feature:

· Awesomeness TV President Brett Bouttier;

· Josh Entman, Co-Founder & Chief Development Officer at multiplatform media and entertainment company Jukin Media;

· MTV Original Content Head Michael Klein;

· And Lionsgate TV’s Alternative Programming Head Jennifer O’Connell.

PactUS President and moderator David Lyle will lead the group in a discussion about how they have all been able to successfully conquer linear TV and digital, especially at a time when producers from both platforms struggle to understand how to profit from each other’s worlds.

Those in attendance will walk away with answers to how digital platforms supplement in-house productions with original content from outside production companies; how their models work; how production companies raised on linear TV can make a profit in the digital sphere; and, for digital content migrating to linear TV, who exactly gets rewarded from this value chain.

“Traditional producers operating in the linear TV world have long struggled to understand how to crack the code of the digital space and make money, and I have found the same to be true of digital platforms seeking to translate their talent and formats to television,” Lyle said. “What better way to enlighten everyone than by assembling a select group in the media spotlight who have successfully navigated these often troublesome waters.”

Featured panelists include:

Brett Bouttier has been the President of AwesomenessTV since July 2015 after joining the fast-growing business in 2012 from Warner Bros. Bouttier, who served as a key member in the negotiations with AOL to create the multiplatform success TMZ, brings wide-ranging experience in digital and traditional media, especially with brands combining both.

Josh Entman oversees all original content initiatives for Jukin Media including the global development, production and distribution of formatted series across TV and digital. Jukin Media brands, which reach tens of millions of fans, include “People are Awesome” and “Fail Army”; in TV, its global TV productions also include FOX’s “World's Funniest” and “Now That's Funny!” on Channel 5 (UK).

Michael Klein, MTV’s head of original content, oversees all original programming, development and creative across MTV and its related brands. Klein joined MTV in March 2016 from Condé Nast Entertainment, where he served most recently as Executive Vice President of Programming and Content Strategy, Digital Channels.

Jennifer O’Connell, a leading television executive and producer (Bravo’s Real Housewives of New York City and Bethenny Ever After, NBC’s Emmy®-nominated Who Do You Think You Are?) joined Lionsgate TV in September 2015 in the newly created position of head of alternative programming, overseeing the development and production of Lionsgate’s unscripted slate across all platforms. She previously headed unscripted TV at CORE Media Group and Shed Media, and at NBC was VP of Movies & Miniseries and Alternative Programs.

More information on each panelist can be found HERE.

The panel will be moderated by David Lyle, who brings 30-plus years of broad-based experience to PactUS, including serving as former president of National Geographic Channels, FOX Reality and FremantleMedia North America, among others.

A continental breakfast will be served. Seating is limited and will be reserved on a first come, first served basis. RSVP to Mike Mistovich (Mike.Mistovich@pact.us).

ABOUT PACTUS

Launched in 2015, PactUS is a fast-growing association dedicated to helping U.S.-based independent non-fiction and scripted production member companies improve their businesses now and in the future.

With an initial membership roster of 30 TV and content producer banners, including Endemol Shine North America, All3Media America and their family of companies, the association draws on Pact’s huge success in Britain. PactUS will never waiver in its mission to look over the horizon at ways to help members capitalize on emerging opportunities, meet new challenges and be smarter in all sorts of ways by:

· Offering the latest information from specialists about key industry topics and trends ranging from new deal structures, international and sponsorship opportunities to business and legal issues;

· Keeping members interconnected with the latest news – and each other – for the broadest view of the TV and content landscape through meetings, webinars and podcasts offering expert advice;

· Protecting members’ intellectual property rights and improving ownership positions;

· And serving as an informed voice speaking for members and the industry through outreach to local and state governments, as well as industry leaders, with detailed research and insights – all designed to ensure U.S. scripted and unscripted TV production is recognized as the powerful economic driver it is.