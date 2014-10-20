Pack Your Survival Gear – The Weather Channel Greenlights Second Season of 'Fat Guys in the Woods'

Atlanta, GA – October 20, 2014 – What’s the first thing you should do when you find yourself stranded in the wild? What are the best ways to source food and water when restaurants and grocery stores are but mere mirages? Get off the couch and prepare to pick up some survival skills as The Weather Channel renews its popular series “Fat Guys in the Woods” for a second season.

Following the success of the show’s freshman season, host and survival expert Creek Stewart will take groups of three average Joes into the woods to battle Mother Nature and teach them the art and science of outdoor survival while armed with only the most basic of tools.

They are back in the great outdoors with new locations and weather conditions, tougher challenges, and women joining the mix. That’s right, it won’t just be guys this season – gals will be braving the elements as well.

Production for the second season of “Fat Guys in the Woods” will begin in November, with season two slated to premiere in Q2 2015. The series will film in four locations around the country to highlight different weather extremes and conditions. Featuring 8x one-hour episodes, the second season is produced by RIVR Media.

“‘Fat Guys in the Woods’ is a true embodiment of our mantra ‘It’s Amazing Out There,’ so we weren’t surprised that it resonated with our audience and inspired great engagement on social media,” said David Clark, president, The Weather Channel network. “The network’s Sunday primetime originals block has seen an increase of 22% in adults aged 25-54 in the past broadcast season, which is a great indication that our audience has an appetite for this type of programming. We expect to see that trend continue with the newest crop of brave guys in season two of 'Fat Guys in the Woods.'"

For fans who want to catch the first season again, they can tune into the “Survive the Feast” marathon after Thanksgiving on Black Friday, November 28 from 2:00 p.m. – 3:00 a.m. ET for back-to-back episodes. Viewers should keep their eyes peeled for a season two sneak peek airing within the marathon.

For those seeking the opportunity for Creek to give their life a wake up call, they can email FGITWcasting@weather.com to be considered for the show.