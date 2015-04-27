OXYGEN MEDIA’S 'THE PRANCING ELITES PROJECT' DANCES INTO VIEWERS’ HEARTS WITH HIGHEST-RATED SERIES PREMIERE AMONG ALL KEY DEMOS SINCE NETWORK REBRAND

NEW YORK – April 27, 2015 – Oxygen Media’s new inspirational docu-series, “The Prancing Elites Project,” broke records last Wednesday, making it the network’s highest-rated series premiere among all key demos since its rebrand (October 2014), according to Nielsen Live+3 data. Across the premiere and two encores on April 22, the highly-anticipated debut garnered 1.13 million total viewers, 660,000 P18-49, 525,000 F18-49 and 302,000 F18-34, up triple digits from the prior four week time period average.

“The Prancing Elites Project” was the #3 most social cable reality program in prime this pastWednesday with #PrancingElites trending in the U.S. on Twitter. The cast participated in a pre-premiere party on Periscope, which featured a dance performance, Q&A and reactions from the cast on key episodic moments as they viewed the premiere. In addition, The Prancing Elites dominated Snapchat with show-related snaps receiving over 2.6 million views earning Oxygen’s Snapchat account a 924 percent increase in followers by night’s end.

Tune in to a brand new episode on Wednesday, April 29th at 10p.m. ET/PT as the Prancing Elites hold a competition called “Prance to the Beat” in which both male and female teams can finally compete against each other. However, the Elites struggle to handle the pressure as one member’s illness threatens to jeopardize their routine. For a sneak peek, go to:http://www.oxygen.com/the-prancing-elites-project/season-1/episode-101/videos?clip=2860578.

For more of "The Prancing Elites Project," fans can visit the official show site to see exclusive videos, dance footage, GIFs, photos, interactive polls, interviews and bios athttp://www.oxygen.com/the-prancing-elites-project. Viewers can also create and share memes after each episode. Check out the official Facebook page, and join the conversation on Twitter or Instagram using hashtag #PrancingElites.

“The Prancing Elites Project” is produced by Crazy Legs Productions with Tom Cappello and Alana Goldstein serving as Executive Producers.

Source: Nielsen Media Research, L3. Social Guide Intelligence; Cable reality networks only, Primetime 8pm-10:59pm, New or Live Episodes. Social ranking based on number of Tweets.

About Oxygen Media

Oxygen Media is a multiplatform entertainment brand that targets young, multicultural women. The network’s relevant and engaging content reflects how real women with real stories see the world – vibrant, optimistic and bold. Oxygen is the destination where women can come together across multiple platforms to have fun and encourage each other through their individual and collective journeys. The growing network’s unscripted original programming includes “Sisterhood of Hip Hop,” “The Prancing Elites Project,” “Funny Girls” and the popular “Preachers” franchise. Available in over 77 million homes, Oxygen is a program service of NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment, a division of NBCUniversal, one of the world's leading media and entertainment companies in the development, production, and marketing of entertainment, news, and information to a global audience.