Oxygen Media Pits 18 Passionate Nail Artists Against One Another in 'Nail'd It' Premiering Tuesday, Oct. 7 at 9 p.m. ET/PT

NEW YORK, NY – August 4, 2014 – Oxygen Media ‘MANIpulates’ the hottest fashion trend of nail art into a creative and innovative competition series, “Nail’d It,” premiering Tuesday, October 7 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. Hosted by Adrienne Bailon (“The Real”), “Nail’d It” pits 18 of the best up-and-coming nail artists against one another as they claw their way to the top to claim a life-changing grand prize of $100,000. The series premiere coincides with Oxygen’s rebrand on Tuesday, October 7th across all platforms, launching the network’s new logo and tagline, very real, targeting young, modern women.

"Nails are the ultimate fashion accessory and I couldn't be more excited to host 'Nail’d It,'" said Bailon. "I've always been obsessed with nail art and I can’t wait for everyone to see the creativity, passion and talent of these 18 artists. They are going to be blown away!"

“For these emerging nail artists, this isn’t just a job, it’s their passion,” said Rod Aissa, senior VP, original programming and development for Oxygen Media. “Our young, female audience will relate and root alongside these everyday nail artists as they pursue their dream and compete on “Nail’d It” to be recognized as one of the best.”

In each episode, the talented contestants will face-off crafting flawless flat paint designs and over-the-top 3D masterpieces using everything from lacquers, gels and acrylics to embellishments and unorthodox materials. The winners and runners up from the first six episodes will compete in a high-stakes four-part finale until only one artist is left standing to win the grand prize and opportunity to have their designs featured in a cover story for Nail It! magazine. Pushed beyond their creative limits, the contestants will be critiqued by a rotating panel of judges, including industry icon and leading expert on trends, Jan Arnold (@cndworld), CND’s cofounder and style director; Top “Man”-icurist, Tom Bachik (@tombachik), who polishes the nails of celebrities from red carpets events to sold out arenas; expert nail artist and celebrity manicurist, Terrance Terry (@terranceterry), known as the “Nail Villian” for his uncensored personality and ability to push the envelope; and distinguished judge of nail art competitions worldwide, Elaine T. Watson (@elainetwatson), Cuccio International’s VP of marketing and sales and global education director. In addition, Nail It! magazine’s Editor-in-Chief Stephanie Yaggy Lavery (@nailitmag), and People Style Watch’s Beauty Director Holly Carter (@hollsbeauty), will serve as guest judges during the season.

MEET THE CONTESTANTS:



· Amber Trawick, Tampa, FL @preciousnails220

· Angela Beer, Alberta, Canada @angela_beer

· Ashley Craig, Fort Myers, FL @nail_betch

· Celeste Hampton, Washington, D.C. @celestialnails

· Chris Mans, Irvine, CA @JeweledNails

· Classic Mully, San Francisco, CA @ClassicMully

· Denise "China" Washington, Fort Lauderdale, FL @chinanails

· Jamie Melchor, Fresno, CA @nailsbyjme

· Jami Procopio, Syracuse, NY @nailbang

· Julie Ventura, Chestnut Ridge, NY @juliev37

· Kandi Banks, Long Beach, CA @kandiyamz

· Lauren Wireman, Cape Coral, FL @wildflowersnails

· Lakia Lewis, Youngstown, OH @Exclusive_nailsbykia

· LaToya Parker, Miami, FL @nailartaddict305

· Robert Nguyen, Oceanside, CA @nailguytv

· Temeka Jackson, Orange, CT @Customtnails1

· Thao Dang, Beaufort, SC @_lovepeacenails

· Winnie Huang, B.C., Canada @WinnieIsAwesome

For more information on the show, the judges and the contestants, please visit: http://www.oxygen.com/shows/naild-it. In addition, fans can check out the official Facebook page and join the conversation on Twitter using the hashtag #NailedIt.

“Nail’d It” is produced by Matador with Jay Peterson, Todd Lubin and Shye Sutherland serving as executive producers.