OXYGEN MEDIA EXPANDS DEVELOPMENT SLATE WITH FIVE VIBRANT NEW PROJECTS TARGETING YOUNG WOMEN

NEW YORK – May 7, 2014 – Continuing its commitment to increase original programming on the heels of recently greenlighting seven new series as part of the network’s rebrand, Oxygen Mediaannounced today five new projects in development. Tapping into young, modern woman, the projects include “Sister Witches,” focusing on three sisters in their twenties who practice witchcraft, “Finding My Father,” following women as they put the missing pieces together and reconnect with the father they never knew; “AuntNikki” about six sisters back under one roof looking for a fresh start, “Love On The Line” a twist on online dating where our young romantics who have never met will have to first meet their significant other’s friends and family, and “Wantrepreneur” where millennial entrepreneurs will help guide and invest in young budding tycoons to turn their passions into successful business ventures.

“Oxygen is focused on developing and launching unique, original programming targeting today’s young, modern woman,” said Cori Abraham, Senior Vice President, Development and International, Oxygen Media. “This development slate embraces the network’s new programming direction and allows us to explore fresh territories filled with bold characters and high emotional stakes.”

Oxygen Development Projects:

“Sister Witches” (working title)

Produced by Joke Productions with Biagio Messina and Joke Fincioen serving as Executive Producers.

Set in Bethlehem, PA, “Sister Witches” follows the lives of three unique sisters facing their twenties head on as they learn to harness their powers as witches and find their own way. Along with their larger-than-life mother, the sisters run the family business, a witchcraft and magic shop, where they help clients solve everyday problems including career, love and health using secrets spells, ancient rituals and magical potions. Even though they are invested in the shop, they struggle to balance their ‘mainstream’ lives -- Meghan, 24, is an occupational therapist in a trauma center, Sammi, 22, runs a successful jewelry line and Jill, 20, is in college. Confronting adulthood is not easy, even if you are a witch, and these young women are on a journey of self-discovery with the help of their sisters and some magic.

“Finding My Father” (working title)

Produced by Asylum Entertainment with Steve Michaels and Jonathan Koch serving as Executive Producers.

This project follows women who grew up without their fathers as they go on a mission to find him and fill the void they’ve felt their whole lives. With the help of a private investigator, each episode will follow two women at a crossroads while they search for the truth about their past. Will they find what they are looking for? Will they be able to mend a deeply fractured relationship and overcome the issues that plagued their lives? These women are on a quest to take back control, gain closure or start the relationship they’ve always wanted.

“Aunt Nikki” (working title)

Produced by New Wave Entertainment LLC with Brian Volker Weiss and Mark Rousso serving as Executive Producers.

Nikki “Hoopz” Alexander gives viewers a look into her unique and chaotic modern family, living with her five younger sisters and her 11 nieces and nephews on a ranch in rural Knoxville, Tennessee. With an unparalleled bond, the Alexander sisters, ages 24 to 31, have been together through thick and thin. Their exploits back home are legendary and these ladies are ready to embark on a new journey down south. Under one roof yet again, their relationships will be tested as Nikki, known as the “Mama Bear” of the family, pursues her dream while also helping her sisters accomplish their own goals. Will this new chapter in their lives prove that they’re better together, or will sibling rivalry get in the way? Can Nikki do it all -- keep up a long distance relationship with Shaquille O’Neal, while being the head of the household, older sister, world’s best aunt and business owner?

“Love On The Line” (working title)

Produced by Fly On The Wall Entertainment with Allison Grodner and Rich Mehan serving as Executive Producers.

Dating on the web makes it not only possible, but easy to date someone who lives hundreds of miles away. But can you really know someone you have never met in person? “Love on the Line” will give young hopeful romantics the opportunity to break away from their computer screen and finally meet the person they have been dating. But first, each person will have to meet each other’s family and friends to get a first-hand look of who they have been dating. Will this change in dynamic take their bond to new heights, or will it reveal secrets that lead to disappointment and heartbreak? In the end, our hopefuls will determine the answer to the hardest online dating question of all, would you move across the country to be in a real-life relationship with the person you love?

“Wantrepreneur” (working title)

Produced by FremantleMedia North America with Thom Beers and Jonathan Cane serving as Executive Producers.

In this project, young successful self-made business moguls will help budding entrepreneurs turn their hobbies into funded and legitimate businesses. Whether they bake cupcakes, knit scarves or just surf, our generation y geniuses will help them open a bakery, make an Etsy boutique or start a surf academy. But our experts aren’t just giving guidance, they are personally investing in each of these business. The pressure is on for both the business owners and our ‘millentrepreneurs’ to succeed. If they can create a successful business together, not only will our entrepreneur of the day have a life-changing job, but the young established business moguls will hopefully see a return as well.

