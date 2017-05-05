OWNZONES Media Network to launch App offering largest lineup of Romanian Content

Recognizing that nearly 4 million Romanians live outside the country’s border, OWNZONES Media Network is launching an app that will give this audience and others access to the largest lineup of Romanian content available from a single destination. OWNZONES Romanian Portfolio, available today, will feature an extensive and diverse array of Romanian entertainment, news, music and publications, as well as live sporting events. Today’s announcement was made jointly by OWNZONES CEO of Europe, Constantin D. Lucescu, and OWNZONES founder Dan Goman, both of whom originally hail from Romania and have a desire to contribute to their heritage.

For all Romanians living outside the country, the new OWNZONES Romanian Portfolio app will give consumers the ability to live stream more than 22 local TV channels, catching them up with local events, news and sports in Bucharest, Sibiu and Timisoara, among other cities in the country. The app will provide access to the tunes of 11 local radio stations and -- thanks to PDF Reader -- the pages of Romania’s most popular daily, weekly and monthly publications, including Libertatea de duminica, Libertatea pentru femei, Ziarul Libertatea, Avantaje, Glamour, Unica, Viva, Psychologies and Elle in Romanian, at no extra cost.

With an emphasis on the widest variety of Romanian content available, OWNZONES Romanian Portfolio will also offer more than 130 of the greatest Romanian movies ever made. Produced by the Communist State between 1953 and 1994, some of the titles include “Iancu Jianu Haiducul,” “Intoarcerea lui Magelan,” “Veronica,” “Amintiri din copilarie,” “O scrisoare pierduta,” “Masca de argint,” “Fratii Jderi,” and “B.D. la munte si la mare,” among others.

“We have spent over a year building the most extensive and robust app platform for the Romanian diaspora,” said Lucescu. “With the launch of OWNZONES Romanian Portfolio, we are now fine tuning the model for a culturally thematic content aggregation platform that encompasses entertainment, news, movies, music, publications, art and more. And like all OWNZONES channels, the focus is true mobility on a global scale, providing subscribers access when, where and how they want to experience this unique collection of media.”

Goman is a Romanian immigrant who recently visited his homeland after choosing Bucharest as OWNZONES’ European base, which is supervised by Lucescu. As part of his business growth strategy for OWNZONES, he endeavors to address the multitudes of people who – like him – make the choice to leave in pursuit of work or dreams but continue to have family, friends and an interest in their home country.

With an eye on keeping the language available to youngsters, OWNZONES Romanian Portfolio will also offer kids content produced in the Romanian language. For baby boomers, the app will also offer subscribers access to the music libraries of contemporary Romania music label Roton, home to over 100 of Romania’s most popular bands, and over 1,000 hours of Romanian music from the past 60 years published by Electrecord.

OWNZONES Romanian Portfolio has a promotional price of $14.99 USD, which can be renewed monthly before it will be rolled out to other platforms, including Android TV, Apple TV and desktop. OWNZONES Romanian Portfolio, which includes live streaming, VOD and mobile, also comes with Chromecast and Air Play for viewing on larger TV screens.

To “kick off” the new app, Romanian heavyweight kickboxer Catalin Morosanu will call on fans to download OWNZONES Romanian Portfolio during his main-event fight at the globally televised Superkombat Gala on May 6. The superstar shout-out is just one exciting part of an extensive sponsorship deal the company has put together that will give the app international broadcast exposure, including CBS Sports Network.

About OWNZONES Media Network

OWNZONES Media Network is a leading hybrid technology and entertainment company and a global provider of technology and media solutions for the motion picture, television and digital content creation industries. The company's proprietary technology platform and integrated marketing and programming services offer content owners a single-source, end-to-end solution for delivering world class viewing experiences across all OTT platforms including web, mobile apps and connected devices. It also produces its own original programming targeting millennials and distributes content through its worldwide networks. Its clients include Comcast, Magnolia Pictures, British Pathe, Scripps, Amazon, SonyVue, Roku, CenturyLink, and Apple TV among others.

OWNZONES offers direct-to-consumer streaming video in the form of OWNZONES.com, a channel-customizable VOD platform. For more information please visit www.ownzonesmedia.com.

