OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network Receives Primetime Emmy Nomination for Documentary Film ‘Running From Crazy’

Los Angeles, CA – OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network’s acclaimed documentary film “Running from Crazy” received a Primetime Emmy nomination for Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Special, announced today by the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences. From Academy Award-winner Barbara Kopple and executive producer Oprah Winfrey, “Running from Crazy” follows Academy Award-nominated actress and mental health advocate Mariel Hemingway and explores her family's history of mental illness and suicide.

“We are so proud of this inspiring documentary,” said Erik Logan, president, OWN. “Mariel Hemingway’s courageous story and Barbara Kopple’s powerful filmmaking have helped to enlighten our audience about the often misunderstood subject of mental illness. We are honored that the academy has recognized this important film.”

Hailed as one of the most distinguished families in American literature, the Hemingways have always exposed their brilliance while often living in the shadows of deep emotional struggle. Two-Time Academy Award winning filmmaker Barbara Kopple's “Running from Crazy” focuses on Academy Award-nominated actress and mental health advocate Mariel Hemingway, a granddaughter of the legendary writer Ernest, as she explores her family's disturbing history of mental illness and suicide. As a child, Mariel grew up on the Hemingway family farm in Idaho, the same place her famous grandfather took his own life months before she was born. The youngest of the three sisters, Mariel followed her older sister Margaux into acting and modeling, while her oldest sister Muffet struggled with mental illness and drifted in and out of mental hospitals. Kopple's bold film intertwines haunting archival footage of the three Hemingway sisters with scenes from Mariel’s life today as she seeks to live a rigorously healthy lifestyle to combat what appears to be a difficult family birthright. Mariel’s courageous journey of introspection and reflection allows her to view her family that has shaped her life through new eyes and, for the first time strive for peace and acceptance.

“Running from Crazy" is produced by Cabin Creek Films for OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network. Produced and directed by Barbara Kopple. Produced by David Cassidy. Executive producers are Barbara Kopple, Erica Forstadt, Lisa Erspamer, Mariel Hemingway and Oprah Winfrey.

The Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony will broadcast on NBC on Monday, August 25 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT from the Nokia Theatre at LA Live in Los Angeles. The Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards ceremony will take place on Saturday, August 16 at 4 p.m. PT at the Nokia Theatre at LA Live in Los Angeles.

