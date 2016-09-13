Overtime, Wage Hour and Labor Regulations The Topic For MFM-BCCA’s September Distance Learning Seminar

Overtime, wage hour and labor regulations of particular interest to media companies will be explored in a Distance Learning Seminar offered by MFM, the Media Financial Management Association.

Scheduled for Tuesday September 20, from 3:30 – 4:45 p.m. ET, the CPE (Continuing Professional Education) webinar will be led by attorney Michael Zinser, who has represented newspapers and other media businesses in labor-related matters.

The session will update participants on the new U.S. Department of Labor rule for overtime, which will more than double the salary threshold when it takes effect on December 1, 2016. Zinser will give tips on how companies can manage these new requirements, as well as information about potential exemptions and cost-neutral solutions.

“Media companies are already planning for the changes in labor laws that may affect their payrolls,” said Mary M. Collins, president and CEO of MFM and BCCA. “With help from Michael Zinser, who has a solid understanding of the industry’s staffing requirements, this webinar will familiarize the industry’s finance and HR professionals with the new regulations and help them develop strategies for responding to these changes in their December 2016 and full-year 2017 salary budgets.”

Registered participants in the Distance Learning Seminar will be eligible to receive up to 1 CPE credit toward their certified public accounting (CPA) license. MFM is registered with the National Association of State Boards of Accountancy (NASBA) as a sponsor of continuing professional education on the National Registry of CPE Sponsors.

More information on CPE pre-requisites and an online registration form may be found on MFM’s website.

About MFM and BCCA:

Media Financial Management Association (MFM) is the premiere resource for financial professionals for media industry education, networking, and information sharing throughout the U.S. and Canada. More information about MFM is available on its Web site: http://www.mediafinance.org. Its BCCA subsidiary serves as the media industry’s credit association. BCCA’s revenue management services encompass a variety of credit reports on national and local media advertisers, including Media Whys, a credit report for media businesses which offers a credit score based on industry-specific aging combined with trade data from Experian or D+B. More information about BCCA is available at http://www.bccacredit.com.