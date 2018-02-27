Overcoming the Top Measurement Challenges in a Fragmented Digital Video World: Learn from Tubular Labs CMO and A+E Network's SVP of Data Strategy

February 27, 2018 -- Allison Stern, CMO and co-founder of Tubular Labs, will host a live one-on-one fireside chat with Lee Boykoff, SVP of data strategy at A&E Networks, on strategies to overcome some of the most difficult challenges in measuring and reporting on cross-platform social video. The free webinar will be held on Wednesday, February 28th, 2018 from 10:00 AM – 11:00 AM PST. Register here: http://info.tubularlabs.com/e/67932/ubular-interviews-a-e-webinar-/bd2rkd/327376615

With more than 1.3 billion videos uploaded in 2017 garnering trillions of views, there’s no question that online video is growing rapidly and here to stay. There’s also no question that in this war for eyeballs, there’ll be real winners and losers. If you are a data analyst for a broadcast company, media publisher or brand, you’re tasked with extracting and analyzing your company’s video data, setting benchmarks, and advising your video strategists on what’s working, what trends to look for, and how to stay ahead of the competition.





In the upcoming webinar, ‘Overcoming the Top Measurement Challenges in a Fragmented Digital World,' Lee Boykoff and Allison Stern will cover the following essential issues facing online video publishers today including:



How to align with the KPIs that matter to your business

How to aggregate, standardize, and normalize cross-platform digital video data

How competitive benchmarking can drive better decision-making and increase audience size

Using the best intelligence tools to measure and report on digital video

All attendees receive the slides and an audio of the webinar.

