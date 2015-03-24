Ovation TV Launches Multi-Platform Artist Community: Ovation Digital Arts

Santa Monica, CA – March 24, 2015 Ovation TV, has launched a unique multi-platform artist community that combines talented YouTube creators and the only television network in America dedicated to the arts. In a landscape increasingly crowded by multi-channel networks (MCNs), Ovation Digital Arts sets itself apart by carefully curating exceptional artists and helping them grow their brands and businesses through exposure on Ovation TV and highly personalized audience development support. Digital strategist Stephen Dypiangco oversees the venture as VP, Ovation Digital Arts. The announcement was made today by Charles Segars, CEO, Ovation.

“We are establishing a groundbreaking artist community by linking extremely talented YouTube creators and America’s only 24/7 television network dedicated to the arts,” said Dypiangco. “Targeted distribution and promotion to arts-loving viewers is where we excel, and we will actively spotlight our channel partners on Ovation shows, invite them to host programs, and source their talents for new original programming.”

Ovation Digital Arts’ initial channel partners include accomplished artists in the fields of dance, photography, drawing/animation, painting, music and more. In addition to these channels, Ovation’s own YouTube channel, Ovation TV, will be managed by Ovation Digital Arts.

“Ovation Digital Arts has taken the MCN model and refined it for the artist community. Unlike the big, clearinghouse MCNs that have to sign tens of thousands of channels and can leave some of their partners feeling forgotten, our creators’ community will be highly curated and focused on the artists themselves,” said Segars. “They want other platforms to exhibit upon and reach new fans. We can provide them with our 54 million-subscriber TV network and 30 million VOD homes.”

In addition to backing from Ovation TV’s linear and online platforms, Ovation Digital Arts offers its channel partners expertise in building comprehensive audience development plans and support in pursuing additional revenue streams. This includes assistance in securing distribution via non-YouTube platforms, ad sales/brand integration support, crowd-funding guidance, digital rights management and business affairs services. Ovation Digital Arts can also assist with creating connections to collaborators and production facilities in Los Angeles.

Overseeing day-to-day operations of Ovation Digital Arts is Stephen Dypiangco, who joins the team from YouTube Nation, where he was Channel Manager and established the publishing and optimization processes to help it reach over 2 million subscribers and 54 million views. Before YouTube Nation, Dypiangco was Co-founder and General Manager of National Film Society, where he managed content strategy, programming, production, and marketing as a founding partner of the PBS Digital Studios MCN. During his tenure with National Film Society, he produced over 100 web series episodes. Previously, he worked for Netflix as an Enhanced Content Specialist and produced the Academy Award®-winning short “God of Love.”

