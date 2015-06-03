Ovation TV Green-Lights New Original Series for the Fall: "Art Breakers"

Ovation TV, America’s only arts network, has given the green light to a brand new original series that will take viewers inside the high-stakes, high-priced world of art collecting. Art Breakers features two of the top art advisors in the country, Miller Gaffney and Carol Lee Brosseau, on their quest to find the hottest artists, commission show-stopping works, and save their clients from spending their millions on junk. Art Breakers is set to premiere October 4 at 8 pm ET, only on Ovation TV.

In each episode, Miller and Carol Lee tackle a new business challenge to accommodate their clients’ eclectic tastes and sometimes bizarre requests. Whether it’s soliciting a nude portrait for a quirky client, throwing a star-studded gallery opening, or digging through celebrity estate sales to turn up the best in Hollywood memorabilia, these undaunted pros are the art world’s best match-makers.

“Miller and Carol Lee didn’t get to be the top art advisors for nothing. They’re young, in demand and know the art world inside and out,” said Scott Woodward, EVP, Programming and Production, Ovation TV. “In this series, Ovation viewers will get a ring-side seat as they take us along on some of their most challenging assignments.”

Art Breakers is produced for Ovation TV by by Story Monster TV, with Executive Producers Alex Duda, John Rieber and Emerlee Nelford. Greg Spring is Co-Executive Producer.

For more information on Ovation TV’s programming lineup, visit www.ovationtv.com.