OVATION TV GAINS EXCLUSIVE US BROADCAST RIGHTS TO TWO SERIES FROM INTERNATIONAL DISTRIBUTOR FCCE

Wall of Sound and Films & Stars Feature Timely News and Features About the Top Stars in Music and Film

SANTA MONICA, CA – February 4, 2015 On the heels of the NATPE international programming market, Ovation TV, America’s only arts network, has closed a licensing deal with international distributor FCCE for exclusive US broadcast rights to two entertainment news series: Wall of Sound and Films & Stars. The series will premiere this quarter on Ovation TV.

Wall of Sound (12 X 30”) is a new, weekly music magazine series that brings viewers the very latest news, gossip, song and album releases and chart rundowns. The series features the hottest artists in music today, including Taylor Swift, Iggy Azalea, Meghan Trainor, Ariana Grande, Nicki Minaj, Sam Smith, Katy Perry, Snoop Dogg, Ed Sheeran, and many more.

Films & Stars (12 X 30”) is a weekly magazine series that brings viewers the latest film releases, the biggest movie stars and a sneak peak of what’s coming up.

“Music and film are two broadly popular arts categories and we celebrate them every day on Ovation TV,” commented Scott Woodward, EVP, Programming and Production, Ovation TV. “These series are focused on the contemporary music and film scenes and will keep our viewers up to date on the latest news and events. They are a great complement to our music documentary and film programming.”

For more information and images, please visit http://www.ovationtv.com/news

About FCCE

FCCE is an international top-level distribution and consultancy company dedicated to providing movie-related content services and internationally successful formats. FCCE owns a unique archive containing over 10,000 hours of exclusive and original Hollywood-related content. With a proven track-record in the local and international markets, FCCE presents high-quality programming with solid ratings and business cases for all possible media : broadcasters, digital, VOD channels, online, mobile platforms and narrowcasters.

About Ovation TV

Ovation TV is America’s only arts network, whose mission is to inspire the world through all forms of art and artistic expression. Ovation TV programming is a one-of-a-kind mix of original and selectively curated art-centric series, documentaries, films and specials. The network reaches a national audience of over 52 million homes and is available on cable, satellite, and telco systems, such as Comcast Cable/Xfinity, DIRECTV, Time Warner Cable, DISH, Verizon FiOS, AT&T U-Verse, Charter, Bright House Networks, RCN, and Hawaiian Telcom. Ovation TV is also available on VOD (in both standard and high definition). The network’s diversified viewer experiences extend across its linear network, the popular ovationtv.com, and active social presence on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and more. Ovation TV is a cause based-media company and is deeply engaged with the arts both nationally and locally, providing more than $16 million in contributions and in-kind support to community organizations, cultural institutions, and arts education programs. See the Ovation TV Facebook page for the latest information and conversations happening across the brand and the arts: www.facebook.com/OvationTV.

