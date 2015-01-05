Ovation TV Debuts Season Four of Its Original Series 'The Art Of' This Wednesday, January 7

Happy New Year! This season on The Art Of, Ovation TV travels across the country for a look at eclectic art and artists in Las Vegas, at the beach, cruising the streets, in comedy clubs, behind the scenes at a drag pageant and on location at a music video shoot. All new episodes premiere Wednesday nights at 10 pm ET, only on Ovation TV.

Each episode of The Art Of profiles three artists who are creating boundary-pushing work in media that are not part of the traditional definition of “art.” Focusing on the celebrated, as well as the undiscovered, this series explores the creative process behind each featured art form and uncovers how and why these artists do what they do. Here are the season four highlights:

January 7 - The Art Of: Vegas takes a look at the art that makes Sin City one of the world’s most visited locations. We’ll look at the design team that created the fountains of the Bellagio, get gluttonous at the Cosmopolitan’s world famous Wicked Spoon food hall, and see what it takes to be a showgirl at the last classic showgirl revue in Vegas.

January 14 - The Art Of: The Beach

January 21 - The Art Of: Automobiles

January 28 - The Art Of: Comedy

February 4 - The Art Of: Drag

February 11 - The Art Of: Music

The Art Of is an Ovation Studios production. For more information, please visit http://www.ovationtv.com/series/the-art-of