Ovation TV Celebrates Johnny Cash’s Birthday on February 26 With a Marathon of Documentaries and Films Celebrating His Legacy

On February 26, Ovation TV, America's only arts network, will celebrate the life and music of the legendary Johnny Cash on the 83rd anniversary of his birth. The channel will feature a marathon of insightful documentaries that focus on Cash's life, his biggest hits, and the making of the iconic album Folsom Prison Blues, as well as the concert film of his history-making performance at San Quentin Prison. The Johnny Cash Marathon will kick off Thursday, February 26 at 1:00 pm ET and run through the day, only on Ovation TV.

Widely considered one of the most influential American musicians of the 20th Century, Johnny Cash was born on February 26, 1932. Though largely known as a country music star, Cash was actually a successful, multi-genre musician who has the rare distinction of having been inducted into the Country Music, Rock n’ Roll, and Gospel Halls of Fame.

Ovation TV will pay tribute to Cash with a number of series and films on his birthday. Here are the highlights:

1:00pm ET –Music Mavericks: Johnny Cash

Music Mavericks, a series that focuses on the most influential stars of modern music, shines the spotlight on “The Man in Black” and features behind-the-scenes footage, interviews, and performances to tell the story of his exceptional life and career.

1:30pm ET – Song by Song: Johnny Cash, “I Walk The Line”

Cash’s first Billboard hit was recorded at the legendary Sun Studios in Memphis. It stayed on the charts for 43 weeks and sold 2 million copies. This episode reveals Johnny’s early struggles to find his voice.

2:00pm ET – Song by Song: Johnny Cash, “Ring of Fire”

One of the biggest hits of Cash’s career stayed at #1 for seven weeks. It was written by his future wife June Carter and first recorded by her sister Anita. Discover how a dream Cash had revealed a way for him to turn this love song into a huge hit.

2:30pm ET – Song by Song: Johnny Cash, “Jackson”

Written by Broadway Legend Jerry Lieber, "Jackson" tells the story of a married couple trying to reignite their passion. The hit worked for Johnny and June. They were married one year after recording the song.

3:00pm ET – Song by Song: Johnny Cash, “A Boy Named Sue”

Johnny Cash wasn’t sure about this quirky tune so he tested it on a "captive audience" during his concert at San Quentin prison. The inmates loved it so much the song was included on the live album.

3:30pm ET – Song by Song: Johnny Cash, “Sunday Morning Coming Down”

The original hangover anthem was written and recorded by Kris Kristofferson in 1969. Kris reveals why Cash wanted to cover this song that was already a hit and how Johnny came to perform it during an episode of Columbo.

4:00pm ET – Song by Song: Johnny Cash, “Hurt”

One of Cash's final and most unlikely hits, this painful ballad was written and first performed by superstar Trent Reznor. The Nine Inch Nails front man explains why he was reluctant to allow Johnny to record the song.

4:30pm ET – Music Mavericks: Johnny Cash (repeat)

5:00pm ET – Johnny Cash in San Quentin

This now-famous concert film features Johnny Cash’s ground-breaking performance for the inmates of San Quentin Prison. Cash performs “A Boy Named Sue,” “Blue Suede Shoes” and “I Walk the Line.” The concert, when released as an album, received many accolades and award nominations for Cash.

6:00pm ET – Johnny Cash at Folsom Prison – This documentary film looks at the impact of Johnny Cash's legendary performance at Folsom Prison in California.

