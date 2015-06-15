Ovation TV to Broadcast the 2015 Actors Hall of Fame Induction Special

The Actors Hall of Fame, which will honor 15 exceptional film, television and theatre actors this year, has partnered with Ovation TV, America’s only arts network, to present the premiere of the 2015 Actors Hall of Fame inductions special on October 10, 2015. The announcement was made today by Rusty Citron, President of The Actors Hall of Fame Foundation, and Liz Janneman, EVP, Network Strategy, Ovation.

“This will not be a ‘traditional award show.’ There are enough of those already!” said Citron. “We wanted to partner with Ovation TV because, as the foremost arts broadcast network, they understand that an actor who has achieved this level of success deserves the respect and honor worthy of their accomplishments.”

The Actors Hall of Fame was established in 2008 to honor career achievements by dramatic artists in film, television and theatre and, in so doing, to generate awareness and resources to restore and support dramatic arts education programs everywhere.

“Ovation has been a supporter of arts education for many years so we were delighted to learn of the Actors Hall of Fame Foundation’s mission to support drama programs across the country,” said Janneman. “Certainly, many of the actors being honored could not have achieved the success they have without the support they received from educators and drama schools. Ovation is pleased to be able to give these actors, and the mission of the Hall of Fame, a national platform for the first time this coming October.”

The induction consideration process for this year’s group of Hall of Famers began June 1. The eligibility criteria and voting are managed by The Actors Hall of Fame Board of Electors, which is comprised of dramatic arts educators and artistic directors from universities and theaters around the world who have been invited to participate by the Actors Hall of Fame Foundation.

The actors being inducted into the Hall of Fame and the hosts and guest presenters will be announced soon. This year’s inductees will join over 50 previous inductees, including such accomplished actors as Gene Hackman, Meryl Streep, William H. Macy, Morgan Freeman, Maggie Smith, Judi Dench, Kirk Douglas, Angela Lansbury, Julie Andrews, Anthony Hopkins, Robert DeNiro, James Earl Jones, Hal Holbrook and more.