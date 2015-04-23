Ovation TV Announces Original Programming Slate at NY Upfront Event

OVATION TV ANNOUNCES 2015-16 PROGRAMMING AND DEVELOPMENT SLATE AT NY PRESS EVENT

Isabella Rossellini, Photographer Mick Rock and Food/Travel Experts The Lee Bros. Discuss Their New Ovation TV Shows

New York – April 23, 2015 At a breakfast presentation held today at New York City’s exclusive CORE: club, Ovation TV, America’s only arts network, unveiled its 2015-16 programming and development slate with the help of international superstar Isabella Rossellini, legendary rock ’n’ roll photographer Mick Rock, and Southern food and culture experts Matt and Ted Lee (The Lee Bros.), all of whom discussed their roles in upcoming Ovation TV shows. Liz Janneman, EVP of Network Strategy, and Scott Woodward, EVP of Programming and Production hosted the event which took attendees through eight new specials and series for 2015 and four productions currently in development.

Ovation will debut its original series and specials in a newly designated time slot — Sunday at 8 PM ET. Among the new Ovation original shows airing in 2015 are:

• Isabella Rossellini’s Green Porno Live! (1 x 60min)

After making 38 short films in the Green Porno series that delve into the mating and sexual habits that animals, insects, and marine life exhibit in nature, Isabella Rossellini took her comedic spin on the subject to the stage. This hilarious documentary special follows Ms. Rossellini around the world as she prepares for and performs her one woman show. Isabella Rossellini’s Green Porno Live! premieres May 17.

• The Da Vinci List (3 x 60min)

The Da Vinci List counts down the top 10, game-changing figures within an artistic genre –

from celebrated chefs to pioneers in film, and even a few amazing child prodigies. Hosted by a luminary from within the genre being explored, each episode profiles artists who are recognized for the indelible impact they’ve made on their crafts and looks at how their achievements define the trends of today. The first episode, The Da Vinci List: Chefs, will be hosted by culinary experts Matt and Ted Lee (“The Lee Bros.) and feature such ground-breaking chefs as Eric Ripert, Susan Feniger, Wylie Dufresne, Michael Votaggio, Anita Lo, Gary Danko, Marcus Samuelsson, Jonathan Waxman, Dominque Ansel and Scott Conant. The Da Vinci List: Chefs premieres June 7.

• Southern Uncovered with the Lee Bros. (6 x 30min)

In each episode of this Ovation TV original series, Award-winning culinary experts and travel writers Matt and Ted Lee explore a different city in the South, seeking to uncover the unique and unexpected sides of Southern cuisine and culture. The brothers aren’t afraid to get their hands dirty – or lace up their dancing shoes – as they introduce us to the people, places and amazing plates that define the South, beyond the stereotypes. Featured cities include Charleston, Atlanta, Dallas, New Orleans, Asheville, and Louisville. Southern Uncovered with the Lee Bros. premieres June 14.

• On the Record with Mick Rock (6 X 30min)

Part profile show, part travel show, On the Record with Mick Rockoffers an intimate look at the artists who’ve defined and continue to shape the musical landscape. In each episode, legendary photographer Mick Rock (aka “The Man Who Shot the 70s”) joins a new musical guest in his or her hometown for an insider’s tour of the places and people that define theircity. After following the artists to their favorite record stores, hangouts and homes, the episode culminates with a special musical performance by the artist. Guests include Josh Groban, Kings of Leon and Flaming Lips. On the Record with Mick Rock premieres August 2.

• The Art Of - Season 5 (4 x 30min)

Each episode of The Art Of profiles three artists who are creating boundary-pushing work in media that are not part of the traditional definition of “art.” Focusing on the celebrated, as well as the undiscovered, this series explores the creative process behind each featured art form and uncovers how and why these artists do what they do. Season five will highlight the art of relaxation, dance, light and noodles. Season 5 of The Art Of premieres September 6.

• Art Breakers (4 x 30min)

Powerhouse art dealers Miller Gaffney and Carol Lee Brosseau give us a backstage pass to the high-stakes and higher price-tag world of art collecting. With a demanding client list that includes everyone from A-list celebrities, Wall Street tycoons and NFL superstars, these ladies are on a mission to find the hottest artists, commission show-stopping works – and save their less-discerning clients from spending their millions on junk. Behind the scenes, we’ll see how these former sorority sisters and Sotheby’s graduates navigate being in business together. Art Breakers premieres October 4.

• Young Marvels - (Special Event)

In Season One of this Ovation original series, we followed eight exceptionally gifted children on their journeys to become successful artists in dance, music, vocal performance and more. During this two-hour special event, we will check in on their progress, as well as introduce a new crop of young prodigies. The Young Marvels special premieres November 14.

• American Canvas (3 x 60min)

Hosted by Dave Holmes (MTV, Reno 911), this Ovation original series is a new kind of travel show. The series premiered in March and explored the historic and creative communities unique to San Francisco, Austin and Miami. In upcoming episodes, Dave will reveal the hidden artistic gems in Chicago, Philadelphia, Portland, OR, and Los Angeles. The new episodes of American Canvas will begin airing in Q4.

Ovation also announced a number of series in active development, including:

• Street Art Revival (series)

Residents and artists are banding together using creativity and elbow grease to transform towns through the power of art. This series will show viewers real-life examples of people who are using art to give America the revival it needs.

• The Gavel (series)

Each week, two art enthusiasts will go toe to toe in a battle to find amazing artworks they’re convinced have a hidden price tag. From thrift stores to junk yards to your very own attic, these contestants are in a race against time to find undiscovered masterpieces. The world’s most-prestigious auction houses will appraise the discoveries and find out if the pieces are treasures or trash.

• Art Therapy (series)

See how people are transformed with a little dose of artistic medicine. From kids suffering from behavioral disorders, to people who are terrified of public speaking, or individuals just coping with day-to-day stress, Art Therapy shows how untapped creativity and appreciation for the artscan change lives for the better.

• One Man’s Trash (series)

This original series follows a group of outspoken, quirky artists as they travel from junkyard to recycling center collecting the pieces they’ll use to create their best artistic works. Two teams of talented and adventurous artists compete against each other, relying on nothing but their creativity to turn trash into works of art.

For more information, visit www.ovationtv.com/media-room.

About Ovation TV

Ovation TV is America’s only arts network, whose mission is to inspire the world through all forms of art and artistic expression. Ovation TV programming is a one-of-a-kind mix of original and selectively curated art-centric series, documentaries, films and specials. Ovation TV’s signature programming includes The Art Of, American Canvas, The Artful Detective and Southern Uncovered with the Lee Bros. Ovation TV reaches a national audience of over 54 million homes and is available on cable, satellite, and telco systems, such as Comcast Cable/Xfinity, DIRECTV, Time Warner Cable, Verizon FiOS, AT&T U-Verse, Charter, Bright House Networks, RCN, and Hawaiian Telcom. Ovation TV is also available on VOD (in both standard and high definition). Ovation TV's diversified viewer experiences extend across its linear network, the popular ovationtv.com, and active social presence on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and more. Ovation TV is a cause based-media company and is deeply engaged with the arts both nationally and locally, providing more than $16 million in contributions and in-kind support to community organizations, cultural institutions, and arts education programs. See the Ovation TV Facebook page for the latest information and conversations happening across the Ovation TV brand and the arts: facebook.com/OvationTV.

###