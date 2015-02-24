Ovation TV Acquires Hit UK Series "60 Minute Makeover"

OVATION TV ACQUIRES US PREMIERE RIGHTS TO 60 MINUTE MAKEOVER FROM ITV GLOBAL ENTERTAINMENT

The Hit UK Home Makeover Series to Premiere on Ovation TV March 10

Santa Monica, CA – February 24, 2015 Ovation TV, America’s only arts network, has completed a licensing deal with ITV Global Entertainment for English-language, US Premiere rights to the UK hit series 60 Minute Makeover (40 X 60”). The series will premiere on Ovation TV March 10.

A home interior design series with a twist, 60 Minute Makeover turns up the heat on a team of design specialists who have just one hour to transform three rooms. The team uses all their tricks of the trade to provide an instant style injection into homes across the country. Using quick fixes, clever cover ups and a lot of teamwork, 60 Minute Makeover changes lucky home owners’ lives with astounding interior makeovers and inspires viewers with ideas and tips for speedy facelifts in their own homes.

“60 Minute Makeover has been a popular daytime series in the UK for some time. Its high-energy theme of revamping run-down and tired rooms in just an hour, to the surprise and delight of the home owner, really draws viewers in and provides the kind of artistic inspiration we like to feature on our channel,” commented Scott Woodward, EVP, Programming and Production, Ovation TV. “We think US viewers will quickly become addicted to this clever approach to a popular TV show genre.”

For more information, please visit http://www.ovationtv.com/news

