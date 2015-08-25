Ovation Signs Content Agreements to Air Multiple Episodes of "Videofashion" and "Celebrity Conversations"

Stocking up on content for the remainder of 2015 and into 2016, Ovation, America’s only arts network, has acquired 60 hours of content from Videofashion, the world’s largest fashion producer, including a new weekly fashion news program produced exclusively for Ovation. The network has also expanded its partnership with David Poland, committing to 30 new episodes of Celebrity Conversations with David Poland, a new series produced by Ovation Studios and featuring the YouTube film critic.

Ovation has signed a multi-tiered agreement with fashion production company Videofashion to both acquire packages of library content, as well as produce a new weekly fashion news series exclusively for the network. Programming packages the Videofashion Style series (13 X 30’), Videofashion Specials: Swim (13 X 30’), Videofashion Specials: Bridal (13 X 30’), Videofashion Models series (13 X 30’), and The Year in Fashion specials (8 X 60’). Videofashion News will be a new weekly series (52 X 30’) launching this September and timed for New York Fashion Week.

“The producers at Videofashion know the fashion business better than anyone else, so we were delighted that they could both curate a special collection of programs for us from their most recent productions, as well as create an all-new weekly series covering the latest in the fashion industry. Fashion has always been an important arts category for us and this collection will be a tremendous asset to our line up,” said Lori Hall, VP of Acquisitions and Scheduling, Ovation.

Ovation has also expanded its agreement with David Poland, who is known for his YouTube channel “DP/30: The Oral History of Hollywood.” Poland will host 30 episodes of the newly created Celebrity Conversations with David Poland series, which is produced by Ovation Studios. The network has already aired episodes featuring Jake Gyllenhaal, Judd, Apatow, Antoine Fuqua, Djimon Hounsou, and Salma Hayek. Upcoming guests will include Robert Redford, Mary Steenburgen, Ben Kingsley, Lily Tomlin and Johnny Knoxville.

“David Poland’s off-the-cuff interview style is a breath of fresh air in the celebrity interview genre. He’s honed his craft online and now we are providing a linear TV platform for an all-new series,” said Rob Canter, SVP, Head of Production and Media Services, Ovation. “We were drawn to the fact that he goes deeper in his interviews -- focusing on the artist’s creative inspirations and processes. As an arts network, that was important to us and we think our viewers will find something more engaging and satisfying in these conversationsthan in the interview snippets they see elsewhere.”

Videofashion and Celebrity Conversations will begin airing on Ovation in September.